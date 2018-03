Parents and their children came together to celebrate “Bring Your Child to Work Day” at Northwest Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas.

Jesse Lamouroux, right, watches as his son Dylan takes a cooking class during “Bring your child to work day” at Northwest Career and Technical Academy on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jesse Lamouroux, center, attends a cooking class with his son Dylan, third left, during Bring Your Child to Work Day at Northwest Career and Technical Academy on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jesse Lamouroux, right, watches as his son Dylan takes a cooking class during Bring Your Child to Work Day at Northwest Career and Technical Academy on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

James Hamburg, program leader, supervises as Angela Komanduri, left, attends Bio Medical Innovation class with her daughter Vanessa, center, and Chinelo Ugochukwu, right, during Bring Your Child to Work Day at Northwest Career and Technical Academy on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Lori Nowag, left, her daughter Payton, Rebecca Leon, second right, her mother Christina, right, and Vanessa Mendoza, center, attend Bio Medical Innovation class during Bring Your Child to Work Day at Northwest Career and Technical Academy on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Manuel Lopez, right, and his son Julian get their lunch prior to attending classes during Bring Your Child to Work Day at Northwest Career and Technical Academy on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Peter Rosado, second right, and his son Christopher get their lunch prior to attending classes during Bring Your Child to Work Day at Northwest Career and Technical Academy on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Johanna Kirk, left, attends publication class with her mother Karla during Bring Your Child to Work Day at Northwest Career and Technical Academy on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Parents and their children learned about cooking, medical innovations and more.

The national “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day” takes place this year on Thursday, April 26.