Las Vegas seeing blood shortage: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this’

Coronavirus closures are resulting in mass Las Vegas blood shortages. Local blood drive centers are taking precautions and ask that people continue to donate.

American Red Cross team leader Darryl Thompson Jr., center, draws blood from donor Christy-Anne Lopez on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the American Red Cross on East Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Valley is experiencing a severe blood shortage as high school and college campus closures have forced dozens of blood drive cancellations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The campus drives typically bring in about 20 percent of the Southern Nevada Red Cross’ donor base, according to spokeswoman Cynthia De La Torre.

In the past few weeks, private businesses have also canceled internal blood drives meant for employees. That’s because more and more employers are asking staff to work from home, De La Torre said.

In the wake of about 50 local blood drive cancellations and counting, the organization estimates that more than 3,000 local blood donations have gone uncollected. Nationally, about 2,700 American Red Cross drives have been canceled, resulting in about 86,000 fewer donations.

Vitalant, a nonprofit transfusion organization also known as United Blood Services, has also been severely impacted by canceled community blood drives amid the pandemic, according to Jeannine McCoy, manager of regional donor recruitment.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” McCoy said.

How to donate blood amid cancellations

The local Red Cross chapter is attempting to mitigate mass blood drive cancellations by moving drives in-house to its south valley office, located at 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite No. 110.

Anyone interested in donating must first make an appointment for any still-scheduled drives at redcrossblood.org/give.

“A blood drive is vital to ensuring the health of the community,” De La Torre said, “so we’re going to continue to try to relocate blood drives to our chapters during this challenging time.”

Out of an abundance of caution, De La Torre said that the local Red Cross chapter’s trained staff members are taking the temperature of would-be donors twice — once before they enter any blood drive area, and again just before donation as part of a routine vitals check ahead of blood draw.

As of Tuesday, McCoy said Vitalant had not implemented additional temperature checks apart from the routine one ahead of donation.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease. According to a February statement from the Food and Drug Administration, which regulates blood donation centers, it is unknown whether the disease can be transmitted by blood.

But in general, the agency advised respiratory diseases are not known to be transmitted by giving or receiving blood, and there have been no reported coronavirus cases as a result of a blood transfusion.

Amid limited information, the agency as a precaution suggested that those diagnosed with COVID-19 wait to donate blood until at least 28 days after symptoms stop.

For those who have not been diagnosed, the agency also suggested that donors wait to donate blood until at least 28 days after leaving an outbreak area, or wait at least 28 days after close contact with someone known to have COVID-19.

Like the FDA, De La Torre also noted that there is no evidence or data to suggest that coronavirus can be transmitted by giving or receiving blood.

“We follow safety protocols, which are typical to us, to help prevent the spread of any infection,” she said.

And while public gatherings are discouraged, De La Torre noted that the appointment process is meant to stagger donations and prevent a line or crowd of people waiting to give blood.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

