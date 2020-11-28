Las Vegas sees no major cooking fires on Thanksgiving

No significant fires occurred in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving, a holiday that usually sees three times more cooking fires than normal nationwide, the Fire Department said.

Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“It was one of the calmest Thanksgivings in at least the past 25 years,” the department said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to one trash fire, an electric fire and one oven fire, but there were no injuries and all were minor with no damage, the department said.

“Ironically, cooking fires as a whole (have) increased in the city since the start of the pandemic because so many people are home and cooking more (oven fires are the most common),” the statement read. “But on a day where cooking fires were anticipated, it ended up being the best day in many years.”

