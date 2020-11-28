51°F
Las Vegas sees no major cooking fires on Thanksgiving

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2020 - 4:02 pm
 
Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas firefighters did not respond to any significant fires in the city on Thanksgiving, a holiday that usually sees three times more cooking fires than normal nationwide.

“It was one of the calmest Thanksgivings in at least the past 25 years,” the department said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to one trash fire, an electric fire and one oven fire, but there were no injuries and all were minor with no damage, the department said.

“Ironically, cooking fires as a whole (have) increased in the city since the start of the pandemic because so many people are home and cooking more (oven fires are the most common),” the statement read. “But on a day where cooking fires were anticipated, it ended up being the best day in many years.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

