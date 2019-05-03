Las Vegas shelter celebrates Cinco de Mayo with $5 dog adoptions

A dog waits to be adopted during the national Clear the Shelters event at the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Looking to welcome a new “furever” friend into your home? The Animal Foundation is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with large dog adoptions for $5 on Saturday.

As part of a Cinco de Mayo party at its campus, the Animal Foundation, 655 N. Mojave Road, is offering the adoptions for all dogs 6 months and older and weighing over 30 pounds.

The $5 fee includes spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines, the group said in a news release. A city/government fee up to $10 may apply.

The event begins at 11 a.m.

For more information and to find a new companion, visit animalfoundation.com.

