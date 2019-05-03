Las Vegas shelter celebrates Cinco de Mayo with $5 dog adoptions

Looking to welcome a new “furever” friend into your home? The Animal Foundation is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with large dog adoptions for $5 on Saturday.
As part of a Cinco de Mayo party at its campus, the Animal Foundation, 655 N. Mojave Road, is offering the adoptions for all dogs 6 months and older and weighing over 30 pounds.
The $5 fee includes spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines, the group said in a news release. A city/government fee up to $10 may apply.
The event begins at 11 a.m.
For more information and to find a new companion, visit animalfoundation.com.
