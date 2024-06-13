Las Vegas shelter takes in over 1K animals in first days of June

A Las Vegas shelter advised that in the first 12 days of June it had already taken in over 1,000 animals.

According to The Animal Foundation on Thursday, from June 1-12, the shelter has taken in 1,132 animals, which has put them “past critical capacity.”

As a result of the influx of pets, The Animal Foundation is using emergency pop-up kennels to temporarily house its new arrivals because its facilities are so full.

The group said that late Wednesday night alone it took in 38 dogs from one home, including one nursing mom and her four puppies, and an additional four pregnant dogs. These animals, according to The Animal Foundation, were brought to the shelter due to what appears to be an illegal breeding operation.

While the majority of the animals that come into The Animal Foundation are stray pets, the shelter says that these are not what the public typically thinks of when they think of “stray” dogs.

“About 80% of our intakes regularly are what we call strays,” said Hilarie Grey, CEO of The Animal Foundation. “But for the most part, they really aren’t like dogs on the street or what you imagine in your head. They are people’s lost pets that have gotten out the door or are lost in their own neighborhoods.”

Grey asked the community that if they come across a lost dog, to please take the animal to a local veterinarian’s office to check for a microchip in an effort to help reunite the animal with its family.

“If a dog comes up to you, take them in and give them some water or shelter and help look for their owner. Take them to the vet to scan for a microchip, don’t just call animal control, don’t just bring them to the shelter. It’s better for the animal and for the community,” Grey said.

Jessica Gonzales-Evans was one of many people waiting outside the shelter on Thursday morning hoping to adopt or foster a dog.

“We love The Animal Foundation, we know that they do a lot of good for the community and they accept a lot of dogs,” Gonzales-Evans said. “It’s just surprising that there are so many and even more shocking to hear about the other dogs in the recent investigation. Hopefully, we find our future forever puppy.”

The shelter is hosting a foster event from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday as it looks to free up kennel space in its facilities.

The group is asking residents to consider fostering a medium or large dog for 2-4 weeks to give them a break from the “noisy” shelter.

Fostering the animals is free and The Animal Foundation said it will provide everything that is needed.

The group also noted in the comments on their Facebook posts that all animals must be up to date on vaccines before they can leave for their foster home.

“Even a short time away from the shelter helps a dog decompress,” The Animal Foundation said in addressing a common concern. “It doesn’t cause any extra stress when they come back.”

For more information on fostering with The Animal Foundation, visit: https://animalfoundation.com/volunteer/foster-pet.