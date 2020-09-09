Las Vegas shooting anniversary to be marked by virtual events

Victims of the October 1, 2017, shooting will be memorialized in a combination of socially distanced and virtual events as the third anniversary of the shooting approaches.

Jim Synder of Las Vegas attends a vigil in remembrance of the mass shooting victims along the Strip near Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas following a mass shooting at a music festival in October 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed how Nevadans go about their lives and now it’s poised to create another change: How people remember the somber anniversary of 1 October.

Planned events will still proceed to remember the victims and support the survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. They will just be a mix of socially distanced and virtual ceremonies.

“We want to make sure that it’s still as impactful as the in-person traditional ones were,” said Tennille Pereira, director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

Pereira said there had been hope at one point that the pandemic might diminish by the time of the third anniversary of the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, which officially killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

“As that date was approaching, we started to realize we are not going to be in a normal situation probably by 1 October,” she said.

Benefits to going virtual

So alternative approaches moved ahead and a silver lining was discovered: Many more people will be able to participate in the memorials this year, including those who have yet to feel ready to return to the city where the tragedy occurred.

“I think that this gives them an opportunity, from the comfort and safety of their own home, to participate at whatever level they want,” she said.

The needs of survivors and bereaved families who rely on the resiliency center for resources, including counseling and legal services, certainly has not changed, Pereira noted. And the facility, while physically closed, has remained 100 percent staffed by employees working normal operating hours from home.

The only difference amid the pandemic is that the center does not accept walk-ins, but it has held virtual events such as support groups and information workshops, reaching more people across the country. It has been so successful, she said, they plan to keep the virtual component in place even after the pandemic is under control.

Forthcoming events

Clark County and the city of Las Vegas plan to hold separate events on Oct. 1, according to a news release Wednesday from a firm representing the Resiliency Center.

The county’s 1 October Sunrise Remembrance — in partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, county fire department and the Resiliency Center — is scheduled for 7 a.m. at the county Government Center amphitheater. Social distancing requirements will be followed and it will be available to watch live via county television, Facebook and YouTube.

The city’s ceremony, where Mayor Carolyn Goodman will read the names of each victim, is scheduled for 10:05 p.m., but it will be closed to the public to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s 50-person cap on public and private events, and made available via livestream.

VegasPBS also plans to air a special at 7:30 p.m., to be livestreamed on the Resiliency Center’s Facebook page, to honor the lives lost in the shooting and to explore resources for those who need support.

Other planned events, according to the news release, include the Virtual Vegas Strong 5K run on Sept. 27, Assemblyman Steve Yeager’s 58K fundraiser run on Oct. 1, and the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride on Oct. 3.

Survivors, victims’ families, first responders and others affected by the shooting may also apply now for free tattoos on Sept. 30 through Healing Ink (HealingInk.org), which seeks to cover scars, either physical or emotional.

For more details on 1 October memorial events, visit the Resiliency Center at VegasStrongRC.org.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.