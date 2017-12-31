Las Vegas shooting obvious choice in 2017’s Top 10 news stories

A deranged man with an arsenal pierced the heart of Las Vegas hospitality. In the process, he revealed the often-overlooked and undersold spirit of the community.

People assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Seven-year-old Brooke Patterson of Lomita, Calif. visits a makeshift memorial for her mother, Lisa Patterson, who was one of 58 people who died in the Oct. 1 shooting at a music festival, near the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A bullet hole marked as evidence on a fuel tank near the site of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. The tank was struck by gunfire, October 1, 2017, when Strip shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire on festival-goers from his 32nd-floor Mandalay Bay hotel room. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @VegasPhotograph

Fuel tanks near the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, were targeted by Strip shooter Stephen Paddock when he fired on concert-goers from his Mandalay Bay room Sunday night. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @VegasPhotograph

Irma Guerra shakes hands with Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak as she visits the cross of her cousin Melissa Ramirez at the Route 91 Harvest memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky speaks during the CCSD board meeting to approve the district's final budget for the 2016-17 academic year at the Greer Education Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 18, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Support staff stand as Guillermo Vazquez (not pictured) speaks during at the public comment period the Clark County School District board meeting to approve the district's final budget for the 2016-17 academic year at the Greer Education Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 18, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Budtender Tom Nieves displays marijuana products to customers during the first day of recreational sales at Acres Cannabis in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Brian Orr works on making edible marijuana products in the kitchen area at Acres Cannabis during the first day of recreational sales in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, hands over cash to be the first customer to buy recreational marijuana at Reef Dispensaries in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sex education will be available online to any Clark County high school student, according to a School Board approval of two new courses on Thursday. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Defendant Ammon Bundy hugs supporter Terry Noonkester outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, after a mistrial was declared in the Bunkerville standoff case. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Carol Bundy, from left, Ammon Bundy, Ryan Payne, Jeanette Finicum, Ryan Bundy, his wife, Angie, and his daughter, Jamie, walk out of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, after a mistrial was declared in the Bunkerville standoff case involving rancher Cliven Bundy. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Ryan Bundy leaves the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. A federal judge in Las Vegas raised the prospect of a mistrial Monday for four main defendants, including Cliven Bundy, in the Bunkerville standoff case. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Ammon Bundy embraces his children outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas, after being released from custody Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Bundy's trial related to a 2014 Bunkerville standoff will resume Dec. 11. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

O.J. Simpson is spotted driving a white sports utility vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 in Las Vegas. Ron Kantowski Las Vegas Review-Journal

Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson attends his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was granted parole Thursday after more than eight years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel heist, successfully making his case in a nationally televised hearing that reflected America's enduring fascination with the former football star. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool)

La antigua leyenda del fútbol O.J. Simpson firma documentos en el Lovelock Correctional Center, el sábado 30 de septiembre de 2017, en Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson fue liberado del Lovelock Correctional Center en el norte de Nevada el domingo 1 de octubre de 2017. (Brooke Keast / Nevada Department of Corrections vía AP)

District Judge Jennifer Togliatti speaks in a court hearing for death row inmate Scott Dozier, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Dozier appeared in court by video. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Death row inmate Scott Dozier appears before District Judge Jennifer Togliatti during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in downtown Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Detective Allyn Goodrich with the mannequin, a key piece of evidence in a recent and unusual attempted murder case, at the Metropolitan Police Department's downtown Las Vegas substation on Friday, Sep. 1, 2017. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

The mannequin, a key piece of evidence in a recent and unusual attempted murder case, at the Metropolitan Police Department's downtown Las Vegas substation on Friday, Sep. 1, 2017. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Shane Schindler, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for an attack on a mannequin, attends his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

A deranged man with an arsenal pierced the heart of Las Vegas hospitality. In the process, he revealed the often-overlooked and undersold spirit of the community.

Without question, the horror and heroism of Oct. 1 were the biggest story of the year — maybe the biggest of any year in Las Vegas history. But it wasn’t the only thing that happened in 2017.

Valley schools battled budget cuts and scandal. An old vice became a new, homegrown source of revenue. And the engine of development sputtered back to life, stirring familiar conflicts over land use. Even Nevada’s most infamous rancher and most famous prison inmate found their way back into the headlines in 2017.

Here’s a look back at the 10 most important local stories of the year, as determined by the Review-Journal staff:

1. Oct. 1 shooting

It sounded like fireworks at first, so many in the crowd said. Then people started dropping, running, screaming. The mass shooting on Oct. 1, the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival, left 58 concertgoers dead and more than 500 people injured, several of whom will still be working toward a full recovery in 2018. In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, the community banded together. Three months later, many are still recovering — physically and emotionally. See all of our coverage here.

2. CCSD budget woes

The Clark County School District uncovered a roughly $60 million deficit just before the school year began, forcing officials to scramble to identify cuts. Two months later, Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky announced his retirement in a press conference that attacked the state’s chronic underfunding of education. Four rounds of budget cutting ultimately eliminated 277 central service positions and 262 school positions.

3. Recreational marijuana sales

Nevada’s recreational marijuana market kicked off July 1 with long lines of people buying cannabis legally for the first time without a medical card. A strong start only got stronger through the second half of 2017, with dispensaries across the state selling more than $126 million worth of adult-use marijuana through the first four months, generating roughly $19 million in new tax revenue for the state.

4. CCSD sexual misconduct arrests

As the 2016-17 school year unfolded, so did an alarming trend: The number of employees arrested on charges of sexual misconduct continued to rise. Experts detailed a systemwide crisis, with three primary contributing factors: a poor system of tracking employees who had been previously accused of sexual misconduct; state and district background checks that failed to check crucial information about potential applicants; and a lack of policies relating to social media or text-messaging for employee-student communications.

5. Bundy trials

In the midst of the third trial this year over an armed standoff with federal agents in Bunkerville, a judge declared a mistrial for the main defendants in the case, including rancher Cliven Bundy. U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro ruled the federal government had improperly withheld evidence and set a new trial for early 2018. Many viewed the move as a sign of an unraveling government case against those who squared off against the Bureau of Land Management in April 2014.

6. O.J. released

After nearly nine years in prison, O.J. Simpson is a free man in Las Vegas. Simpson, who had been serving time in Lovelock Correctional Center for a 2007 robbery conviction, was released in the early-morning hours of Oct. 1 after a unanimous vote from the Nevada Parole Commission. Since then, the 70-year-old former all-pro NFL running back and actor has been spotted around Summerlin at places like Grape Street Wine Bar and Golf Galaxy, apparently working on his golf game.

7. UNLV medical school

Nevada’s doctor shortage isn’t a new problem, but this year, Las Vegas welcomed what has been touted by local, state and university officials as a major part of the solution: its first allopathic medical school. UNLV opened the fledgling school July 17 with 60 students. School leaders hope the charter class — made up entirely of students who are from Nevada or have Nevada ties — will eventually choose to stay and practice medicine in the state.

8. Scott Dozier’s death wish

Condemned killer Scott Dozier hoped to die in November after a judge signed his execution warrant. But federal public defenders representing him resisted the state’s execution protocol, arguing that a paralytic drug in the lethal injection cocktail could mask suffering, even though Dozier insisted he would not waver from his death wish. District Judge Jennifer Togliatti ultimately ordered a stay on Dozier’s execution, which would have been the first in Nevada since 2006.

9. Development battles

Developers’ plans to spread homes across open spaces ignited a firestorm of controversy throughout the valley. Plans to develop a small segment of the closed Badlands golf course in Las Vegas dominated the Ward 2 City Council race won by political newcomer Steve Seroka. Other battles were waged over development plans for the closed Silverstone golf course in northwest Las Vegas, Legacy Golf Club in Henderson and Blue Diamond Hill near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

10. Mannequin decoy

Police trying to solve the slayings of two homeless men staged a scene to catch a perpetrator. They clothed a mannequin, wrapped it in a blanket and laid it on a downtown street corner, with hidden cameras aimed at the dummy. The ruse worked. One night in February, the unorthodox police work led to the arrest of 30-year-old Shane Schindler, who was seen attacking the mannequin with a hammer. Schindler ultimately pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to eight to 29 years behind bars.