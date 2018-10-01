Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas shooting survivors choose Oct. 1 for wedding

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2018 - 3:31 pm
 
Updated October 1, 2018 - 8:32 pm

The bride’s off-white, vintage dress lined with Swarovski crystals glistened under the light at the Chapel of the Flowers.

Oshia Collins-Waters looked into the baby-blue eyes of her husband-to-be, Todd Wienke.

A year ago to the date, he shielded her from gunfire at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

In bringing her and others to safety, he was shot three times.

A year to the date later, with shards of shrapnel still ingrained in his back, they were about to wed.

“I will always remember this day as one of the best days of my life because I am blessed to be alive to see us joined together,” Wienke told his bride.

Follow the Review Journal Coverage of Oct. 1 Anniversary
Follow the Review Journal Coverage of Oct. 1 Anniversary

She vowed to remind him, day after day, how safe she feels in his arms.

“When a firing hell rained down upon us, you were the only voice I heard, the best and only therapy I needed,” she told him. “God gave me you: my angel, the answer to my prayers and the man of my dreams.”

Then, they kissed.

Wedding reception

At the Kahiki Room in Tahiti Village, about an hour after the 4:30 p.m. wedding ceremony, 48 guests, including 16 survivors, gathered for the reception in a room surrounded by palm trees.

In the distance stood the towers of Mandalay Bay, where a gunman on the 32nd floor had fired at the thousands of concertgoers below.

“I think it’s amazing they chose not to make today negative. This doesn’t cancel it out, but at least it’s equal,” said Kimbur Presmyk, a survivor who met the couple after the Route 91 Harvest festival.

At the reception, the couple, their faces inches away from each other, sang along to the music of Keith Urban’s “You Are My Everything” as they looked into each other’s eyes.

Later, country musician Sam Riddle performed a set that included his original song, “Vegas Strong.” All the survivors danced along as he played the piano.

Under fire

Last year, the California City, California, couple had stayed at Tahiti Village for their first time at the concert.

When the shots rang out, Wienke, a correctional sergeant, used his experience in law enforcement to order people around to take cover.

While protecting Collins-Waters, a medical assistant, he was shot in the lower back.

That’s when he knew the shots were coming from above, and they needed to get out.

He was shot a second time, in the left arm, as they fled the venue, and a third time on his left side.

He felt the wet tackiness of his shirt against his chest as he asked police officers what he could do to help.

From Hooters Hotel, Wienke was taken with two women, who were bleeding from their heads, to the hospital. Collins-Waters couldn’t go with him.

Later in the night, she walked along Las Vegas Boulevard, past people wearing only one boot, some crying, covered in blood.

She wrapped Wienke’s drenched shirt around her.

“Bullets can move,” she thought. “In a blink of an eye, it could shift and go somewhere that would kill him.”

Spontaneous proposal

Wienke, 49, had planned to propose to Collins-Waters on Dec. 12, five years after they first met in 2012, when a friend introduced him and he muttered the word “wow.”

She blushed.

In the days after, they shared wine, listened to country music and marveled at all the times their lives had intertwined.

Their kids knew one another and went to the same schools. She coached cheerleading, and he coached football for the same team.

It took them both divorcing and over a year later to meet.

Together, they have a blended family of seven children, all adults.

On Oct. 13, Wienke proposed. He didn’t plan on it. He didn’t even have a ring.

“Will you share the rest of my life with me?” he asked.

“You better not be playing with me,” she responded.

‘Reasons to be grateful’

In the year since the shooting, Wienke and Collins-Waters have visited Las Vegas five times. The first time, around Thanksgiving, was the hardest. The grass was still there, the stage still up.

They saw Kid Rock perform at Mandalay Bay. On Sept. 24, they watched Jason Aldean finish his performance in California.

“Fifty-eight people lost their lives, and 851 others were injured, but there were over 20,000 people there,” Wienke said. “There are a lot of people that have a lot of reasons to be grateful. We’re two of those.”

Collins-Waters, 48, said she still gets the dreams, the nightmares, the anxiety that come with trauma.

But, she said, “He was my best therapy.”

“I trusted him,” she said. “I took his hand and I dove with him. I feel grateful that he did pull me out, because it could have been worse.”

On Sept. 14, Wienke received a Medal of Valor from the California Department of Corrections at a ceremony that honored 15 other employees who were at the concert.

Also recognized was the family of the late Lt. Derrick “Bo” Taylor, who sacrificed his life that night to save others.

Bride’s hero

At the wedding, each survivor had a special wine glass wrapped and jeweled with purple and orange Route 91 Harvest colors and silver angel wings. Collins-Waters created them.

She also made the centerpieces.

“I found it therapeutic, to be honest,” she said. “It took my focus off what had just happened to what was to become.”

Collins-Waters calls Wienke her best friend.

“If it had gone any other direction, there would have been a lot to lose,” she said. “Todd saved my life a long time ago, way before that night. He brought me back to life. He gave me a reason to push to be better. He hates the word ‘hero,’ but he was.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Crime
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
3 people shot in southeast Las Vegas
Three men were shot Thursday night in southeast Las Vegas, and two of them have life threatening injuries. Las Vegas police responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street. The investigation is in its early stages and police were unable to describe the suspect or say how man people they think were involved. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or 3-1-1
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like