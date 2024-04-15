Las Vegas shooting victim’s parents speak publicly for 1st time

The parents of Ashley Prince, who died in a shooting last week at a Summerlin law office along with her husband, addressed the media.

Paul and Julie Page, the parents of murder victim Ashley Prince, speak at a news conference Monday, April 15, 2024, at the law offices of Solomon Dwiggins Freer & Steadman in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The parents of a woman slain at a Summerlin law firm last week spoke at a news conference Monday.

Paul and Julie Page, whose daughter Ashley Prince, 30, was killed April 8 with her husband, Dennis Prince, 57, at Prince’s law firm, by another attorney who then turned the gun on himself, will be speaking publicly for the first time since the killings.

A statement from the law firm of their attorney, Dana A. Dwiggins, said the Princes were “fighting for sole custody of Ashley’s two oldest children” when the shooting happened.

The bitter custody dispute also involved Ashley Prince’s ex-husband, Dylan Houston, who is the father of the children. He had been represented by his father, Joseph Houston II, also a Las Vegas attorney. Dennis Prince was representing Ashley.

The decision by both veteran attorneys to represent a loved one in an acrimonious child custody dispute, even though there are no laws against that, was something that other local attorneys questioned.

A few minutes into a deposition at Prince’s fifth floor law firm at 10801 W. Charleston Blvd., east of the 215 Beltway, Joseph Houston II shot both Ashley and Dennis Prince dead and then fatally shot himself, police said.

Dylan Houston wasn’t at the deposition.

The Pages spoke at the law offices of Solomon Dwiggins Freer & Steadman, LTD, at 9060 W. Cheyenne Ave. in Las Vegas.

