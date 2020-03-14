Las Vegas shoppers find some shelves bare amid coronavirus crisis

Shoppers continued stocking up on some food and household goods at grocery stores across the Las Vegas Valley Friday as uncertainty spread amid news of additional closures aimed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Empty shelves are seen at Target off Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way in Las Vegas, Friday, March 13, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The rice shelf is almost empty at Albertsons on Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas, Friday, March 13, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Empty shelves are seen at Trader Joe's in Henderson, Friday, March 13, 2020. (Jason Orts /Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman shops at Smith's at 8555 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas, Friday, March 13, 2020. (Bill Bradley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Empty shelves are seen at the Vons at 7405 S Durango Drive in Las Vegas, Friday, March 13, 2020. (Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tortillas remain in stock while much of the bread is picked over at Smith's Food and Drug on Maryland Parkway and East Sahara Avenue on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Empty shelves are seen at the Smith's at 1000 N Green Valley Pkwy in Henderson, Friday, March 13, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The canned food section is seen at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 6151 W Lake Mead Blvd. in Las Vegas, Friday, March 13, 2020. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Empty shelves are seen at Sam's Club at 5101 S. Pecos Road in Las Vegas, Friday, March 13, 2020. (Photo by Donald Belleza)

Empty shelves are seen at Target off Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way in Las Vegas, Friday, March 13, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Target near Summerlin had bare shelves in the toilet paper, canned food and medicine aisles. Shelves of chicken at a Walmart in the southern valley were empty, and breads, juices and deli meats also were gone. Inside a Smith’s in the same area, a sign read, “WE ARE OUT OF: Hand Sanitizer, Masks, Alcohol, Gloves, Thermometers.” Some shoppers reported waiting up to an hour to check out, while others said it took no longer than usual to pay for their groceries.

Not every store across the valley experienced the same rush; many stores appeared to have normal inventory and small amounts of shoppers Friday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said police braced for a spike in calls to grocery stores, but as of about 9:45 p.m. officers had not responded to an extraordinary amount of disorderly conduct or fight calls to stores.

Some psychologists and mental health researchers characterized this type of mass shopping as an emotional response in the absence of clarity on how much of an impact the coronavirus will have on economies throughout the country.

