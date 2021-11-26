Las Vegas shoppers hunt for Black Friday deals

Shoppers are returning to stores and seem ready to splurge. But how much will supply shortages, higher prices and staffing issues dampen their mood this holiday season?

Black Friday shoppers enter a Best Buy store as doors open on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Super Bowl of shopping kicked off Friday morning with nearly 200 people waiting in near-freezing temperatures for the the doors of Best Buy to open in northwest Las Vegas on Black Friday.

“I’m here hopefully for a graphics card and computer parts,” said Alex Vilorenu, 18, as he stood near the end of a a line that snaked all the way around the corner of the store at 6950 Arroyo Crossing Parkway at 4:40 a.m.

Carter Hope, 17, had him beat. Hope showed up at the store some 10 hours earlier, “right after Thanksgiving dinner,” he said, to earn a spot near the front of the line in a relentless mission to try and snag a Playstation 5 and Xbox. He would soon learn, however, that despite the long wait, the store didn’t have what he was after. So Hope was trying to make the best of a tough situation with so many hours in sub 40-degree weather already under his belt.

“I’ll still probably go grab some Christmas gifts,” a dejected Hope said as he huddled in the cold, assessing his next moves in the never-ending battle for bargains.

Demont Oglesby, also known as “Supreme,” was just behind him, hunting for deals on camera equipment for podcasts.

“They were $800,” Oglesby said. “I’m hoping to save $400 to $600 on it maybe.”

The victories and defeats were all a part of the contest of Black Friday bargain hunting, shoppers said. There are ups and downs, successes and failures. A chance at greatness in the form of saving hundreds on Christmas presents. At Best Buy, Jesse Barrera was a winner because he scored some Beats earbuds and a Ninja blender.

“They are like half off,” Barrera said.

Just down the road, at Walmart on Arroyo Crossing, Cesar Gomez was triumphant because he showed up to Walmart at about 4:30 a.m. Friday with his kids in mind.

Power Wheels, Barbie dolls and a Spider-Man were all in his cart as he emerged from the store at 7200 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Gomez said he’d just put a huge dent in his Christmas shopping for his 2-year-old and 4-year-old.

“Nice and organized. No chaos,” Gomez said. “I’d have to say I (saved) about a good $300.”

Nearly 2 million more people are expected to shop this year over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend that includes Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. The National Retail Federation said an estimated 158.3 million consumers will be shopping Thanksgiving weekend, up from 156.6 million shoppers in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Retail Association of Nevada said an estimated 1.6 million Nevadans will be shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Overall, NRF anticipates record-breaking retail sales with shoppers spending between $843.4 billion and $859 billion during November and December, a roughly 8.5 percent to 10.5 percent increase over 2020.

“The outlook for the holiday season looks very bright,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said in news release. “The unusual and beneficial position we find ourselves in is that households have increased spending vigorously throughout most of 2021 and remain with plenty of holiday purchasing power.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

