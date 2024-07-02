Las Vegas Spaceport project takes ‘monumental step’ forward

The FAA has approved the initial buildout of an airstrip in rural Clark County which eventually plans to be developed into the Las Vegas Spaceport.

The Las Vegas Spaceport has taken another step forward in its development as federal regulators have approved some aircraft operations at the site.

The Federal Aviation Administration said small aircrafts can take off from the site of the Las Vegas Executive Airport, which is proposed to be built on about 240 acres of rural land about 45 minute drive away from Las Vegas. The plan is to develop the site into a Las Vegas Spaceport, according to a news release.

The FAA approval said it doesn’t oppose an airport at the site, the proposed takeoffs won’t need clearance from air traffic control and won’t operate in FAA-controlled airspace. If the airport wants to change any of its operations, it would need FAA approval.

Spaceport CEO Robert Lauer said the FAA’s approval is a “monumental step” forward for the project.

“We are energized by the support we’ve received and are eager to continue this journey,” Lauer said in a statement. “This is a major step toward creating a space economy that will lead to thousands of high-paying jobs in our community, our county, and our state.”

The FAA is the second government agency to move along the development of the Las Vegas Spaceport as in May the Clark County Commission approved construction permits for an airstrip at the site.

Though the Las Vegas Spaceport has received approval to start building out its airport operations, it will still need to clear more hurdles to get spacecraft launched from the site. It could be years before compatible spacecrafts are developed for the site.

“It’s not going to happen tomorrow,” Lauer previously told the Review-Journal.

The Las Vegas Spaceport has raised about $10 million from investor pledges that were contingent on Clark County and FAA approval, the news release said. For the Las Vegas Spaceport to reach its first fundraising goal, it still needs to raise another $20 million. Overall, the project is expected to cost at least $310 million.

A groundbreaking for the airport portion of the project should happen sometime in the next three months, the news release said.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.