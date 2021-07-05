92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas Strip celebrates 4th of July with fireworks

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2021 - 5:47 pm
 
Updated July 4, 2021 - 11:23 pm
Elaine Fernandez, left, and her husband Ariel, both of Las Vegas, watch as fireworks go off abo ...
Elaine Fernandez, left, and her husband Ariel, both of Las Vegas, watch as fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos i ...
Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos i ...
Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fireworks by Grucci pyrotechnicians Savannah Zastrow of Norfolk, Neb., right, and Rebecca Geige ...
Fireworks by Grucci pyrotechnicians Savannah Zastrow of Norfolk, Neb., right, and Rebecca Geiger of San Antonio, Texas, set up mortar racks for July 4 fireworks on the roof of Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, July 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayeh ...
Fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
John Rich and his wife Donel, both of Henderson, wait for the fireworks show to go off above th ...
John Rich and his wife Donel, both of Henderson, wait for the fireworks show to go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Elaine Fernandez, left, and her husband Ariel, both of Las Vegas, watch as fireworks go off abo ...
Elaine Fernandez, left, and her husband Ariel, both of Las Vegas, watch as fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
People watch as fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Hend ...
People watch as fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Elaine Fernandez, left, and her husband Ariel, both of Las Vegas, watch as fireworks go off abo ...
Elaine Fernandez, left, and her husband Ariel, both of Las Vegas, watch as fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayeh ...
Fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Illegal fireworks go off in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas in on Sunday, July 4, 2021. ...
Illegal fireworks go off in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas in on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Illegal fireworks go off in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas in on Sunday, July 4, 2021. ...
Illegal fireworks go off in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas in on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Strip was ablaze with fireworks late Sunday night as Nevadans and tourists celebrated the Fourth of July.

Coordinated displays were launched from several hotel-casino properties as hundreds of thousands of visitors and locals watched.

The weekend was the first major holiday since Nevada returned to normal activities after more than a year of pandemic measures forced the closure of all resorts for several months. A few remain closed.

More than a dozen fireworks shows and events were held around the valley on Sunday night.

MOST READ
1
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
2
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
3
Las Vegas Strip celebrates 4th of July with fireworks — WATCH LIVE
Las Vegas Strip celebrates 4th of July with fireworks — WATCH LIVE
4
First Allegiant Stadium concert was outsized and eye-popping
First Allegiant Stadium concert was outsized and eye-popping
5
Officer shot after struggle with man at Allegiant Stadium
Officer shot after struggle with man at Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST