Las Vegas Strip celebrates 4th of July with fireworks

Elaine Fernandez, left, and her husband Ariel, both of Las Vegas, watch as fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks by Grucci pyrotechnicians Savannah Zastrow of Norfolk, Neb., right, and Rebecca Geiger of San Antonio, Texas, set up mortar racks for July 4 fireworks on the roof of Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, July 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

John Rich and his wife Donel, both of Henderson, wait for the fireworks show to go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People watch as fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Illegal fireworks go off in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas in on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Strip was ablaze with fireworks late Sunday night as Nevadans and tourists celebrated the Fourth of July.

Coordinated displays were launched from several hotel-casino properties as hundreds of thousands of visitors and locals watched.

The weekend was the first major holiday since Nevada returned to normal activities after more than a year of pandemic measures forced the closure of all resorts for several months. A few remain closed.

More than a dozen fireworks shows and events were held around the valley on Sunday night.