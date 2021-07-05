Las Vegas Strip celebrates 4th of July with fireworks — PHOTOS
The Las Vegas Strip was ablaze with fireworks late Sunday night as Nevadans and tourists celebrated the Fourth of July.
Coordinated displays were launched from several hotel-casino properties as hundreds of thousands of visitors and locals watched.
The weekend was the first major holiday since Nevada returned to normal activities after more than a year of pandemic measures forced the closure of all resorts for several months. A few remain closed.
More than a dozen fireworks shows and events were held around the valley on Sunday night.