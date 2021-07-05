Las Vegas Strip celebrates 4th of July with fireworks — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas Strip was ablaze with fireworks late Sunday night as Nevadans and tourists celebrated the Fourth of July.

Fireworks explode above the Las Vegas skyline, as seen from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub at the Rio in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Elaine Fernandez, left, and her husband Ariel, both of Las Vegas, watch as fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks by Grucci pyrotechnicians Savannah Zastrow of Norfolk, Neb., right, and Rebecca Geiger of San Antonio, Texas, set up mortar racks for July 4 fireworks on the roof of Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, July 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

John Rich and his wife Donel, both of Henderson, wait for the fireworks show to go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People watch as fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Illegal fireworks go off in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas in on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Illegal fireworks go off in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas in on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks explode above the Las Vegas skyline, as seen from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub at the Rio in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Fireworks go off along the Las Vegas Strip as people watch from the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man smokes a cigar while watching fireworks go off along the Las Vegas Strip from the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People watch from their balconies as fireworks go off along the Las Vegas Strip as seem from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People gather to watch fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People gather to watch fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coordinated displays were launched from several hotel-casino properties as hundreds of thousands of visitors and locals watched.

The weekend was the first major holiday since Nevada returned to normal activities after more than a year of pandemic measures forced the closure of all resorts for several months. A few remain closed.

More than a dozen fireworks shows and events were held around the valley on Sunday night.