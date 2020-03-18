Little Darlings strip club is giving cases of bottled water Wednesday and Thursday to anyone who drives through, while supplies last.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong. Offers are valid at the time of posting and may change.

April 1

11:30 a.m.

Las Vegas strip club giving away cases of water

Little Darlings strip club is giving cases of bottled water Wednesday and Thursday to anyone who drives through, while supplies last.

Tuesday, staff from Little Darlings and Deja Vu gave away about 8,000 of their 30,000 cases of water bottles.

“We actually had many pallets of bottled water, and since we closed, we’ve just been housing them,” says Megan Swartz, general manager of of Deja Vu Love Boutique. “We figured we might as well give them away and then make a new order when we reopen. A lot of families have said they couldn’t find any or afford it.”

This community giveaway will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Little Darlings, 1514 Western Ave.

March 31

4:30 p.m.

Website launched to thank health care workers

Las Vegan Kathleen Kilmer, CEO of EasyEventPlanning.com, started a website that invites users to leave their thanks for health care workers.

Kilmer’s sister, an emergency room nurse in Las Vegas, had a dream one night that Kilmer was baking her cookies.

“She got this text from her sister and thought that was a great way to say thank you,” says intern Marianne Vanderbeke. “She had a desire to say thanks to her sister and all people on the front lines, nurses, doctors, janitors, desk clerks.”

Users can go to HonorAndThank.com and enter their ZIP code to scroll through notes of gratitude from other users or choose to leave a note, picture or video for health care workers in their city or at a specific facility.

“Anyone can search for a facility to view the messages already posted,” says Kilmer, according to a statement. “Seeing those tributes, especially from those in a community they serve, may inspire these first responders to head to work on a day when they may be feeling particularly exhausted and fearful.”

Noon

Nonprofit coalition donating 25,000 masks

The Southern Nevada Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is distributing 25,000 surgical masks to local hospitals and first responders this week.

Longtime community volunteer Brian Scroggins has chaired the volunteer coordination organization since 2017. On Oct. 2 of that year, he led the Family Assistance Center, connecting people who were impacted by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting with emotional and faith-based services.

Now, when Las Vegas once again finds itself in a crisis, Scroggins is connecting member groups with community needs.

“Some groups feed people in need, some provide volunteers, some offer portable showers, it depends,” says Scroggins. “Each group offers something different. We then try to coordinate needs with different emergency organizations.”

Organizations that are offering their services include Messages of Faith Ministry, American Red Cross, Tzu Chi USA, Team Rubicon and Latter-day Saint Charities.

Five years ago, Scroggins was given 25,000 surgical masks from a local government agency, which were left over from the SARS epidemic. This week he is donating them to fire departments, homeless advocates and local hospitals.

“This is not the effort of just one person, but a coordinated effort between a number of good, faith-based and nonprofit organizations in Southern Nevada working together,” Scroggins says.

11 a.m.

Wynn to donate 14,000 meals

Wynn Las Vegas has pledged to donate 1,000 meals per day to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, in an effort to assist individuals and families who are food insecure. Over the next two weeks, Wynn’s culinary team will prepare boxed meals to ensure that there is no disruption to the nonprofit’s daily meal service.

March 30

4:15 p.m.

UNLV students make kits for homeless

Kacey Kim, a master of social work student at UNLV and UNLV nursing student Iris Martinez are making sanitation kits for the local homeless community.

The idea to make kits locally came after Martinez learned of California teen Shaivi Shah delivering kits to shelters in Los Angeles.

“We saw a lot of local social services being shut down and limited for health reasons,” said Kim, who is a practicum student at Care Complex, a nonprofit that assists the homeless.

On Wednesday, Kim and Martinez will drop off 92 kits to the Salvation Army and Care Complex in the Corridor of Hope. The kits include hand soap, lotion, tissues, gloves, hand wipes, a granola bar, a bandana, and sanitary products for women. The friends hope to encourage others to aid the homeless population through local organizations (including the Nevada Homeless Alliance) or through donations to their project. Donors can visit gofundme.com and search “COVID-19 LV sanitation” to support the project.

— Madelon Hynes

3:03 p.m.

UMC receives donation of personal protective equipment

Cox Communications recently donated 5,000 protective shoe covers to UMC staff.

Cox Las Vegas field technicians no longer needed the protective shoe covers to enter a customer’s home since the company has temporarily transitioned to providing technical support for customers through online video and voice messaging.

“As the world-class health care professionals at UMC deliver Nevada’s highest level of care amid this unprecedented public health crisis, our team continues to find strength in the compassion and generosity of our community,” said UMC CEO Mason VanHouweling.

— Madelon Hynes

2:06 p.m.

National Doctor’s Day offers

In honor of National Doctor’s Day, Pieology restaurants will offer pizza care packages that can be sent to doctors, first responders, area medical professionals and others.

The Pieology Care Pack features four 11½-inch build-your-own artisan thin pizzas, one cheese bread and one family-sized shareable dessert for $50. To send a package, visit pieolo.gy/sendlove.

Sambalatte is also offering free coffee to doctors and healthcare workers today and Tuesday. The coffee shop is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boca Park Fashion Village, 750 S. Rampart Blvd.

— Madelon Hynes

11:10 a.m.

Blood drive gets over 40 first-time donors

Las Vegas Motor Speedway held the first of four planned blood drives for the American Red Cross on Friday. With a goal of 50 units, the Red Cross collected 52 units. More than 50 people registered to donate, including 46 first-time donors. The next blood drives will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 7 and April 11 at the speedway. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

— Madelon Hynes

March 29

3:33 p.m.

Nominate a family for free meal

Mezzo Bistro and Wine is accepting nominations for families to receive a “Pick Me Up” three-course meals for free.

The restaurant gave out 41 meals from March 18 to March 28, and plans to continue to donate daily through the shutdown.

The large portions feed three to four people and include a salad, entree, garlic cheese bread and cannoli for dessert.

To nominate a family — or to pay for a family’s meal ($40) — email kelly@mezzobistro.com.

— Madelon Hynes

1:30 p.m.

Local couple assists volunteers

What began with a donation of juice bottles has grown to include gloves and eyewear through one local couple.

Las Vegas native Stephanie Barnett, general manager of Juice Press at Bellagio, recently donated 200 bottles of juice to Three Square Food Bank and 250 bottles to Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness Center.

After speaking with Dr. Michael Bradley and Hope Bellume at the urgent care center, Barnett and her husband Alex began gathering items to help out the volunteer medical staff. Portable hand sinks, gloves and trash bags were donated through the Cut and Taste catering company, co-owned by Alex Barnett and Jeremy Jordan.

The couple were also able to deliver protective eyewear donated by Battlefield Vegas (800 pairs) and the Clark County Shooting Complex (300 pairs).

“If we do have a bigger spike, I really believe places like Sahara West and the UNLV pop-up testing will help alleviate the hospitals from being overwhelmed even more so,” Barnett said.

— Madelon Hynes

March 28

6:30 p.m.

Students 3D-print medical masks

When students who use the technology lab at the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Educational Campus in Summerlin learned that hospitals were in need of medical equipment, they asked if they could use the school’s 3D printers.

Faculty determined it wasn’t safe for the students to gather in the lab, so the students offered to take the printers home.

About seven students in eighth through 12th grades are using the printers to produce medical face shields, face mask clips and ventilator valves for Las Vegas hospitals facing severe shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of our students’ parents are doctors,” said Matt Boland, director of marketing and communications for the school. “They’ve been guiding us on what they need and saying they’re out of masks and headbands. The response has been overwhelming. They want to help.”

The school reached out to local hospitals where officials said their supplies were low and they would take whatever the school could produce, Boland said.

“It’s a huge honor and a blessing to have access to our school’s state of the art tech lab to fight alongside medical professionals to defeat this disease and save lives,” said senior Kalman Steinberg.

The students and instructors print about 30 face shields a day.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, founders of the Adelson Educational Campus.

11:30 a.m.

Noah Gragson to donate proceeds

Noah Gragson, NASCAR Xfinity driver and native Las Vegan, is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales of his merchandise to the United Way Southern Nevada Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund to help those most affected by the current COVID-19 crisis. Noah Gragson will go live on United Way of Southern Nevada’s Facebook page at 12:30 p.m. on Monday to announce the details of his support.

10 a.m.

Wynn Resorts donates good, funds and masks

Wynn Resorts has donated more than $875,000 worth of goods and funds since March 17, when the company temporarily closed its resorts in Las Vegas and Boston to help prevent the community spread of the coronavirus.

This week, Wynn Las Vegas distributed 95,000 surgical masks, 1,500 N95 masks and thousands of protective gloves to local medical and law enforcement facilities. In the coming weeks, Wynn says, the company will continue to expand its distribution of essential supplies to first responders and medical facilities in need.

March 27

3:58 p.m.

Restaurant owner gives food to employees

Carson Kitchen owner Cory Harwell has been distributing food packages to 30 to 40 laid-off employees every Friday since the coronavirus shutdown.

The prepared food and raw food items given out vary, with Friday’s family meal packages featuring steaks, chicken, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, mushroom soup, French toast and mixed vegetables, plus a $50 gift card.

“We are just trying to do whatever we can for our family,” Harwell said.

— Madelon Hynes

3:29 p.m.

‘Light Up Las Vegas’ car parade on April 1

Tourism and hospitality workers will present the “Light Up Las Vegas” car parade on Wednesday. With headlights on and blaring “Viva Las Vegas,” about 300 cars will travel up Las Vegas Boulevard from Town Square to Fremont Street starting at 5:15 p.m.

— Madelon Hynes

2:24 p.m.

Goettl CEO thanks employees for hard work

To show appreciation for his more than 600 employees, Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing CEO Ken Goodrich is spending $1.5 million to install Ultra Violet germicidal lights in their homes. The UV germicidal light uses ultraviolet radiation to decrease indoor germs such as mold, fungi and bacteria.

— Madelon Hynes

11:56 a.m.

More than 210,000 gloves donated

Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen worked with Shetakis Foodservice in purchasing cases of gloves for Valley Hospital, University Medical Center, the city’s Courtyard Homeless Resource Center and other homeless providers in the Corridor of Hope. On Thursday, 50,000 gloves were distributed to UMC and Valley Hospital, with another 18,000 going to the Courtyard.

— Madelon Hynes

10:26 a.m.

A resource for household supply purchases

Vegas Golden Knights partner Lifeguard Supplies, a BT Supplies West company, has launched a website for Nevada residents to purchase household items at reduced prices.

Toilet paper, tissues, napkins, disinfectant spray, cleaning products and to-go food packaging can be purchased through lifeguard4nv.com. Orders place between now and Sunday can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at City National Arena.

The company will donate 20 percent of all profits to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, which will be supporting the United Way of Southern Nevada’s efforts to assist Nevadans affected by COVID-19 related hardships.

— Madelon Hynes

9:56 a.m.

Pahrump Tourism donates gift cards

From now through April, Pahrump Tourism is asking Facebook and Instagram followers to tag Pahrump residents affected by the pandemic and in need of a pick-me-up. Forty people will be randomly selected to receive $50 gift cards for local Pahrump restaurants that offer delivery and takeout.

Pahrump Tourism Director Arlette Ledbetter says the gift cards will not only assist residents but support the local economy. Participating restaurants include Java Junkies, Johnny’s, Nicco’s Pizza, Romero’s and Symphony’s Restaurant.

— Madelon Hynes

8:06 a.m.

Housing community shows support with lights

The Inspirada residential community in Henderson is encouraging residents to hang their holiday lights and decorate the exterior of their homes in an effort to add sparkle to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Known as “Light Up the Night,” the campaign runs through April 30.

“It has always been our mission to generate a strong sense of community among our residents through our robust programming and lifestyle events, so it was disheartening to have to cancel some of those events, in compliance with Gov. Sisolak’s directive to maintain social distance to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” says Megan Conklin, lifestyle director, Inspirada Community Association. “I wake up to messages every morning of more homes donned in holiday decor and notes of appreciation from residents.”

March 26

1:30 p.m.

Las Vegas man gives 350 toilet paper rolls to neighbors

While many people in the valley are struggling to find a grocery store that has even one roll of toilet paper on the shelves, Zachary Steward has hundreds.

Steward, who owns a small housecleaning service, Men Clean Too, is using social media to offer rolls to anyone who needs them. So far, he has handed out about 350.

Because he has a business, he is able to order large quantities of toilet paper for a lower cost from a janitorial supplies retailer, about $56 for 80 rolls.

“People can’t find it on shelves at grocery stores right now,” says Steward. “It’s not right that people are hoarding. It doesn’t benefit anything.”

He provided his phone number on Facebook and the Nextdoor app. When he receives a text message from someone in need, he delivers three rolls, himself. He also has parked in Walmart parking lots and handed out rolls to passersby in need. He also drives for Uber and Lyft. When he drops off a food delivery, he includes a roll.

“One guy I met took his mom to four stores looking for it. She’s very old,” says Steward. “I gave them 10 rolls. He wanted to pay but I said no. It’s nice to see how people come together. We built this land together by looking out for one another.”

12:30 p.m.

Starbucks gives free coffee to healthcare workers

First responders and healthcare workers can claim their brewed coffee from now until May 3. The policy includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, medical staff and medical researchers. The responders and health care workers will get a tall brewed coffee — hot or iced — free of charge.

The Starbucks Foundation will also donate a combined $500,000 to charitable organizations Direct Relief and Operation Gratitude to support front-line responders during the pandemic, according to a statement.

10:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight donates entire supply of equipment to hospitals

Harbor Freight released a statement of Facebook on Sunday stating that it was committed to donating its entire supply of personal protective equipment including N95 masks, face shields and nitrile gloves to 24-hour emergency rooms in communities served by their stores.

The statement asked that hospitals contact Harbor Freight if they were in need of supplies.

On Wednesday night, the tool and equipment retailer posted an update, explaining that it received 13,000 applications from hospitals and more than 43,000 email recommendations from customers.

“The immediate need for PPE (personal protective equipment) is beyond alarming. We hope manufacturers, suppliers and other businesses across the country with the ability to donate PPE will do whatever it takes to help,” founder and owner Eric Smidt wrote in the statement.

Over the next several days, Harbor Freight will ship more than 44 million pairs of nitrile gloves and hundreds of thousands of masks and face shields to hospitals in more than 1,000 communities.

10 a.m.

Free Krispy Kreme for healthcare workers

Krispy Kreme will give free doughnuts to health care workers beginning Monday, which is National Doctors’ Day, and on every subsequent Monday through National Nurses Week, which is May 6-12.

Krispy Kreme will provide all health care workers free dozens of their Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Health care workers can go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell them what they need and present their employer badge.

According to a statement, health care workers are encouraged to pick up some free dozens on the way to work to share with colleagues, or maybe a free dozen on their way home to family after a long shift.

March 25

5:30 p.m.

Popcorn donations help hospital staff, small business

Las Vegan Vicky Anna Cho called Dave Goodwin, owner of Goody’s Original Popcorn, to ask if he could donate popcorn to area hospitals. He explained that, as a small business, he was struggling to stay afloat. All of his events had canceled.

So Cho purchased a large quantity of popcorn and asked Goodwin to donate it for her.

“I thought it was a great idea,” says Goodwin. “She really snowballed the idea. Other individuals have ordered popcorn to donate. Keller Williams Realty purchased a large order.”

Goodwin is selling bags for donation for $5 each on his website goodyslv.com. So far, he’s received purchases for 55 bags of popcorn to go to staff at local hospitals.

“Hospital staff is busy. They don’t have time to sit and eat a meal,” says Goodwin. “I thought popcorn could be a good fit. They can stop and eat a couple kernels.”

Goodwin wants to emphasize that it is the Las Vegas community who is donating the popcorn bags, not him.

“The beauty is, it’s about the locals. Vicky started helping me send the popcorn,” says Goodwin. “These beautiful people are not only showing their appreciation to them but are helping a small business like myself stay afloat.”

3:30 p.m.

Burger Bar donates gloves

Chef Hubert Keller and his restaurant Burger Bar at Mandalay Bay donated all of their gloves to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Monday.

3:30 p.m.

Treasure Island donates food

Last week Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas donated surplus food including perishable items such as fruit, dairy products and vegetables to local community food banks, and Las Vegas church My Father’s House.

3:30 p.m.

Circle K raises staff pay, gives free coffee to first responders

Circle K is providing free coffee and fountain sodas to healthcare workers and first responders.

They are also increasing hourly employees’ pay by an additional $2.50 an hour.

Circle K Head of U.S. Marketing, Alicia Mowder says, “We know our store employees are on the front line of this health emergency, and that our stores play a vital role in the communities where we live and work, especially in times of crisis. To show our appreciation and gratitude, effective March 20th, all North American hourly store employees will receive an additional $2.50 an hour added to their base hourly rate. This enhanced emergency appreciation pay program will continue until further notice. We are proud of our store employees and their commitment to our customers.”

11:20 a.m.

Restaurant forced to close, donates perishable food

Shiraz Las Vegas has decided to close its doors temporarily due to the hardships that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Chef Jainine Jaffer is shifting her focus toward helping the local Las Vegas community.

“As I sit here in an empty restaurant, I wonder where I fell short,” said Jaffer in a statement when asked about her decision to close. “Despite all my best efforts to keep the doors open and my staff working, it wasn’t enough. Whereas we have had some amazing friends and customers support us with ordering takeout or deliveries, we haven’t had a level of sustainability. With an incredibly heavy heart, I am now faced with the decision to temporarily close the doors.”

Jaffer and restaurant owner Raja Majid have turned all of their usable product into donation-ready meals to be delivered to the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to assist individuals and families in dire need. Shiraz Las Vegas has turned their surplus of product into hand-prepared meals, including pasta bolognese, chicken tikka stir fry, and okra and garbanzo chili.

Jaffer also is offering custom meal prep options for individuals and families who are looking to stay on-track with healthy eats during the 30-day shut-in.

11 a.m.

Buy a bagel, donate a bagel

When guests purchase a Baker’s Dozen Box, which includes 13 bagels and two tubs of shmear, Einstein Bros. Bagels will donate 13 bagels to local community groups in need across the country. Bagel donations will go to local schools needing meal assistance, food banks, fire stations and police.

10 a.m.

Cardinals outfielder matching donations to Three Square

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact people worldwide, Dexter Fowler found a way to help in Las Vegas, where he lives with his family.

The Cardinals outfielder is supporting the Las Vegas emergency food fund Three Square, according to mlb.com. He’s encouraging fans to help, too, by matching every dollar donated through threesquare.org/fowler.

“Food is the most basic of needs and it is essential that Three Square Las Vegas continues making meals available,” Fowler tweeted Monday night. “Especially for children, seniors, veterans and furloughed workers.”

Fowler is encouraging fans to take a screenshot when they’ve donated and tweet it to him, so he can send a gift of thanks to a select few.

9:45 a.m.

Homebuilder donating masks, eye protection

One of America’s biggest builders is collecting unused, excess N95 and construction face masks and eye protection equipment for the healthcare system.

D.R. Horton’s Henderson office at 1081 Whitney Ranch Drive is collecting the equipment as well as cash donations.

Homebuilder Woodside Homes said Wednesday it will participate.

“This is an opportunity for the homebuilding industry to step up to aid in the coronavirus public health crisis and protect our essential health care workers,” Woodside Homes CEO Joel Shine said in a statement.

— Nicole Raz

March 24

4:38 p.m.

Clark County Parks & Rec offers child care for UMC employees

Clark County’s Department of Parks and Recreation has announced it will provide child care assistance to University Medical Center employees. The department is also asking the public to donate masks, gloves, Clorox wipes, disinfectant cleaners and digital thermometers to help keep staff and participants safe. Items can be brought to the Sunset Administration Office at 2601 E. Sunset Road. For more information on child care or donations, call 702-455-8200 or email ccparks@clarkcountynv.gov.

— Madelon Hynes

3:28 p.m.

Station Casinos donates food to local charities

More than 120 pallets of food from 10 Station Casinos properties was recently donated to Three Square Food Bank. Items included over 3,000 dozen eggs, 2,800 gallons of orange juice, 1,000 cases of fresh vegetables and more. Station Casinos also donated more than 200 gallons of milk and a variety of bakery items to several local charities, including the Salvation Army and Share Village. The company also partnered with Three Square to distribute food at its Sunset Station, Boulder Station and Palace Station parking lots to those in need.

— Madelon Hynes

3:11 p.m.

Free haircut services for first responders

Barbers at Diesel Barbershop, 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., are offering haircuts, shaves and other services to first responders for free. For an appointment, call 725-251-1700.

— Madelon Hynes

2:24 p.m.

Teachers to parade for students

Thomas O’Roarke Elementary School teachers have organized a parade for their students starting at noon Wednesday. Joined by Nevada Highway Patrol cars, teachers in their own vehicles will travel around the neighborhoods of their students starting at noon. The parade will begin from the northwest school located at 8455 O’Hare Ave.

— Madelon Hynes

12:41 p.m.

Drai’s Las Vegas donates food and water to Share Village

A 30-day supply of food and water was recently donated to Share Village through Drai’s Las Vegas’ Drai’s Cares program. The donations from Drai’s Beachclub restaurant, along with 40 cases of water from Oxigen Water, will aid the nonprofit as it assists veterans and local community members in need.

— Madelon Hynes

11:28 a.m.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. donates perishable food

Golden Entertainment’s casinos recently donated dairy products, bread and produce to Casa de Luz in downtown Las Vegas and Food for Families food bank in Bullhead City, Arizona. The corporation’s casino-resorts include The Strat, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, Arizona Charlie’s Boulder and Laughlin’s Aquarius Casino Resort, Colorado Belle Hotel & Casino Resort and Edgewater Hotel & Casino Resort.

— Madelon Hynes

March 23

1 p.m.

State senator offers to help family with groceries

Carol Patton called into State Sen. Scott Hammond’s Friday tele-town hall meeting hoping to push for state intervention against shoppers hoarding groceries.

Her husband has a number of health problems that would make him more susceptible to COVID-19 complications. Both are seniors, and while Patton is healthy enough to gather supplies, she does not want to risk exposure for her husband by making multiple trips.

“If I brought home the virus, and my husband got it, he would not survive,” Patton said.

There wasn’t an immediate answer for her question, but she was quite surprised to receive a possible solution to her problem: Hammond emailed her the next day offering to personally do her shopping for her and hand-deliver the groceries. She need only give him a list.

“The way a lot of politicians act right now is disgusting,” said Patton, who describes herself as Democrat who votes independently. Hammond is a Republican. “But to have a politician really care about his constituents vs. keeping his or her job — it’s refreshing,” she added. “This is the way politics needs to be.”

Patton did not take Hammond up on his offer, as she learned her local Trader Joe’s had just received a large shipment of the essentials. But she said she was touched by her senator’s kindness and generosity.

Hammond was reluctant to take any sort of public credit for the gesture, saying it was important for him and his family to help out whenever possible without any thought of publicity.

He is hosting a series of similar town halls this week, which he said allows elected officials to pass the concerns of everyday Nevadans on to the governor’s office during the crisis.

“From Oct. 1 to now this — a lot of things have happened in the last few years,” Hammond said. “The only thing you care about is making sure the community you live in grows stronger. You go through this adversity together, you find out what you’re made of and you grow together.”

— Rory Appleton

12:13 p.m.

MGM donates $1M to employee relief fund

MGM Resorts International announced an array of initiatives Monday that are intended to support those affected economically by the coronavirus pandemic, including a $1 million crisis and disaster relief pledge into an employee emergency grant fund and the donation of the equivalent of 400,000 meals across the United States.

The MGM Resorts Emergency Relief Fund provides employees and their immediate families with short-term relief in making payments or meeting obligations during unexpected hardships. MGM Resorts’ $1 million pledge will provide expanded coverage for the fund to assist full-time employees, on-call employees and those facing layoff, separation or furlough.

“As we confront extraordinary events and an unprecedented global pandemic crisis, we know that this is an extremely challenging and uncertain time for many of our employees, their families, friends and neighbors and we are committed to help those in need,” Bill Hornbuckle, acting CEO and President of MGM Resorts International said, according to a release.

Noon

Sahara donates groceries to 500 employees, food bank

Sahara Las Vegas hosted a team member food distribution event on Thursday. The resort and casino invited employees to receive complimentary bags of groceries, including milk, eggs, cheese, beverages, and fresh fruits and vegetables, in support of those affected by the mandatory closures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 500 employees received over 15 pallets of supplies.

Leftover food was donated to Three Square food bank to support its Emergency Food Distribution Strategy.

Restaurants offering free food with no purchase necessary

Founders Coffee, 6410 S. Durango Drive, is offering a free drip coffee to all first responders.

Scroll down to see more restaurants that are donating meals.

March 22

3 p.m.

Tao Group donates ponchos to UMC

Usually, they protect against the rain. But the 800 ponchos that Tao Group Hospitality provided to University Medical Center Sunday will help to protect medical staff against things way scarier than a few water droplets.

The donation was prompted by a San Diego cardiologist who reached out to Jason Strauss, Tao Group Hositality partner.

The cardiologist said his hospital “had no supplies to protect his (medical) team, and he was calling everybody and anybody to see if anyone had anything to protect his people’s clothing — goggles, masks and so forth,” Strauss said.

“He knew we, as a nightlife restaurant team, have events, and that some of our stuff is outside and maybe we had rain gear. So we jumped into action.”

It turned out that Tao had 800 ponchos to spare, but getting them to San Diego wouldn’t be possible. So, Strauss said, the physician “put us in touch with UMC.”

Strauss dropped off the ponchos Sunday afternoon, and “they were beyond excited to have them,” Strauss said.

Now, Strauss said, “we’re going to our warehouse and see what else we can find, and try to find more equipment that can be used for our first responders.”

— John Przybys

2 p.m.

Restaurant issues bartender challenge

Like many Southern Nevada restaurants, Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road, is closed for now. But the restaurant has issued a social media challenge that will help to keep area bartenders’ skills in tune while also offering thanks to first responders.

In a video posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Sparrow + Wolf says that for every cocktail video uploaded to Instagram with the #sparrowandwolfchallenge hashtag, it will donate one meal to a first responder.

The restaurant has set a goal of 2,000 meals.

“While we are all staying at home to flatten the curve, more than 30,000 EMTs, nurses, paramedics, doctors, police officers and firefighters are on the front line fighting this so we can all return back to normal,” the restaurant adds.

“Stay safe, stay home. Let’s show our first responders some love while doing what we love!”

— John Przybys

10:30 a.m.

Program matches seniors and volunteers

A Las Vegas woman and her grandmother have created a program that matches housebound seniors with volunteers who can keep in touch with them.

Support a Senior (supportlvseniors.com) is the brainchild of Alexis Baranoff, who writes on the program’s web site that it addresses how difficult social distancing can be for seniors.

Last week, two nights after Las Vegas essentially shut down, “my grandmother, Nicky and I were talking about how I wouldn’t be able to visit her for at least a month,” Baranoff writes.

“We found solace in the promise of daily phone calls. We then wondered how hopeless this situation may seem for senior citizens who live in nursing homes and assisted living residences.”

“Our fellow Las Vegans within these homes are currently on strict lockdown, scared for their lives,” Baranoff writes. “Some of these seniors don’t have family to communicate with during this time.”

Through the web site, which launched Saturday, both seniors and prospective volunteers can sign up for a match, then keep in touch with one another through letters, phone calls, Skype or FaceTime.

As Baranoff puts it: “Let’s put a face to the people we are trying to protect through social distancing.”

— John Przybys

March 21

5:20 p.m.

Family visits beloved senior outside window

Every morning, 91-year-old Jan Swanson gets in her car and drives the 20 minutes from Summerlin to the assisted living facility where her husband of 74 years lives.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., she visits with Mel Swanson at Legacy House Southern Hills where he receives memory care.

Because seniors with underlying conditions are especially vulnerable to exposure of COVID-19, the facility has prohibited visitors from entering — meaning Jan Swanson hasn’t seen her husband in more than a week.

“She’s been wanting to see him so I told her ‘okay, we’re making signs’ and I called the home and told them to wheel him over to a window,” said their daughter Barb Lakin.

Lakin, her mother and her sister Judy Swanson met Mel Swanson outside a window and displayed cardboard signs that read, “We love you Dad” and “Gram’s OK.”

“I made signs and went with my grandson, Mel’s great-grandson, yesterday” says Lakin. “He kept crying because he hadn’t seen anyone in a week. He felt like he was just going to die in there.”

Lakin says the family will start making visits to her grandfather’s window every day or so until it is safe for them to see each other in person again.

“This is how we survive this crazy time,” says Lakin. “It was sweet. He was smiling. I think if he knows we’ll come back every other day, he’ll be okay.”

2:20 p.m.

Art project helps artists process pandemic

While the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV is closed, Executive Director Alisha Kerlin has launched a 30-day art challenge to encourage local artists to engage with their feelings and flex their creative muscles.

The “A Drawing a Day Keeps the Pandemic Away” community event invites anyone to create an artwork that relates to the daily prompt and submit it on Instagram with the tags @unlvmuseum and #pandemicdrawing.

Today’s prompt is “Draw a place you have always wanted to visit: real or imaginary.”

Noon

YMCA launches ‘senior buddy’ program

The YMCA of Southern Nevada is creating a new initiative to help vulnerable seniors feel connected and cared about.

Understanding that this is a confusing and uncertain time, the Senior Outreach Initiative aims to foster a sense of “staying connected.”

In the coming weeks, Y staff, members and volunteers will be assigned a “Senior Buddy,” chosen from the existing Y membership base, to check in with on a frequent basis.

Senior members who are interested in participating in the initiative will receive frequent phone calls, texts messages, FaceTime or Skype calls and emails from a Y staff member or volunteer.

The “wellness checks” will serve as a reminder to active older adults that the Y will emotionally support them during the closure, and will be there in the case that any needs arise. Volunteers will check on seniors’ general welfare and note any items or resources that senior members may need.

11:10 a.m.

Company donates billboards to encourage social distancing

A Las Vegas outdoor company is donating its services to remind people in Southern Nevada about the importance of social distancing.

Kre8 Media Outdoor Advertising has partnered with the Nevada Governor’s Office to offer five digital mobile billboards to explain preventive measures to mass audiences.

The geo-targeted units include the following messages: “Stay Home – Save Lives,” “Stay Home for Nevada” and “Prepare, Don’t Panic.” The spots will run 10 hours per day through Monday.

“We are completely shut down as a business yet running these advertisements to play our part during this time of need,” Jeremie Watkins, managing partner and co-founder of Kre8 Media Outdoor Advertising, said in a statement. “By volunteering my company’s services, I can put some hardworking employees back to work who were previously furloughed. Out-of-home advertising can educate people who may be tempted to gather in large groups over the weekend. I encourage others in outdoor advertising to work with government agencies to do their part to deploy appropriate messaging to the general public. We are all in this together.”

10:30 a.m.

The Strat donates food in downtown Las Vegas

Golden Entertainment’s casinos, including The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder in Las Vegas donated their perishable food to Casa de Luz in Downtown Las Vegas. Arizona casinos donated to Food for Families food bank in Bullhead City, Arizona.

The food, which includes dairy products, breads and produce, such as lettuce, tomatoes, asparagus, squash, onions and potatoes, is being given to people in need.

March 20

Face mask donation

7:54 p.m.

As coronavirus spreads globally and across the U.S., hospitals have encountered shortages of protective equipment including masks.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. moved to help address that shortage in the Las Vegas Valley by donating 100,000 face masks to local health care workers and 5,000 to the Metropolitan Police Department, a company spokesman said Friday.

The protective medical equipment is in town and will be distributed as quickly as possible, he said. The department will receive N95 respirator masks, and the health care workers will receive surgical masks, Reese said.

“This is one more way we can try to help the community in this challenging time,” company spokesman Ron Reese said.

Earlier this week Sands announced it was donating $250,000 to help local organizations including Three Square, Communities in Schools and Share Village Las Vegas.

3:56 p.m.

LGBTQ Center to distribute food on Saturday

The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada will be distributing food to those in need on Saturday. Equality Nevada has arranged for four truckloads of food from OYO Las Vegas and Three Square Food Bank to be delivered to The Center, 401 S. Maryland Pkwy, in the morning. Lines will open at 11 a.m., and be metered to assure proper social distancing. Those in need are asked to bring their own bags or boxes, and to understand that this is not a social gathering, and there will be no services available inside The Center.

– Al Mancini

3:45 p.m.

Ethel M wants to thank some heroes

Americans are pulling together as we face COVID-19, and Ethel M wants to say thank you, in a very sweet way. The Nevada-based craft chocolate division of Mars Inc. is asking its Instagram and Facebook followers “to tag all selfless superheroes working for a hospital, pharmacy, trucking company, school, grocery store, restaurant, sanitation company or anywhere else that is keeping America moving.” They’ll then randomly select 200 of those heroes to receive a “thank you” chocolate care package.

“We know it’s a small token of appreciation for the many sacrifices they are making right now, but we hope it will show them how much they are valued and offer a little comfort,” says Elthel M’s Lisa Vannerson.

— Al Mancini

3:26 p.m.

Golden Knights launch book club for fans missing hockey

What’s a Golden Knights fan to do when there’s no hockey to watch? Read about it, of course. That’s apparently the theory behind the new, digital #VGKBookClub, which is being organized by the team.

“During these unprecedented times of isolation, the Golden Knights hope to create a sense of community through this initiative,” the team explains in a press release announcing the plan.

Members of the VGK community are being encouraged read “The Game,” by former Montreal Canadiens goalie Ken Dryden, starting on Wednesday March 25, and to join the #VGKBookClub Facebook group. A timeline for reading the book will be announced later, “to help participants stay on track and hold each other accountable.” Then, as they read, they’ll be asked to share their thoughts in that group, and on other social media platforms, using the hashtag #VGKBookClub.

— Al Mancini

2:54 p.m.

M Resort distributes surplus food to employees

Managers from the M Resort spent several hours on Friday distributing surplus perishable food to employees.

The company sent a letter to its team members on Thursday announcing that the items, which were on hand when Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a 30-day statewide casino closure on Tuesday, would be given away to anyone with an M Resort ID badge. On Friday, managers met employees on the loading dock with pre-selected boxes of food, which they placed into the trunks of the members’ cars to maintain proper social distancing.

A total of about 10,000 eggs, 400 melons, 2,000 gallons of milk and cream, 100 servings of soy and almond milk, 4,000 pounds of produce, 400 servings of yogurt and 200 gallons of juice were distributed over the course of the day.

— Al Mancini

1:20 p.m.

Casinos donate food to community agencies

When Las Vegas resorts closed this week, they were in possession of massive food inventories. In the days since, many have been scrambling to make sure that perishable items on their properties don’t go to waste, particularly at a time when many in the valley are facing increased financial pressures and some grocery stores are having difficulties keeping shelves stocked.

MGM Resorts International is still finding ways to distribute the inventory from its Las Vegas properties. As of 1 p.m. Friday, it says more than 229,000 pounds had been distributed. On Friday afternoon, company chefs gathered at Bellagio to load even more food into trucks, which were set to be delivered to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for distribution.

Caesars Entertainment reports that over two days it has donated 116 pallets of perishable items such as produce, eggs and dairy products to Three Square food bank. An additional 10 pallets were donated by the company to City Impact Foundation & Macedonia Outreach Social Enrichment Services (MOSES), Share Village (formerly Veterans Village) and Las Vegas Rescue Mission, with an additional 14 delivered to Henderson’s Parks and Recreation Emergency Operations Center.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas tells us that, along with its restaurant partners, they’ve provided 10 pallets of food to Three Square, primarily fresh produce and dairy products.

The South Point estimates its contribution to Three Square this week at around $30,000 worth of food and produce.

Wynn and Encore representatives report distribution of 96,000 pounds of food this week.

Perhaps more importantly, Three Square is wasting no time getting the food they’re receiving into the hands of those in need. Over a three-hour period Friday morning, the food bank delivered three truckloads of food to each of five school sites throughout the valley, and another two truckloads to a sixth — a substantial portion of which was donated within the last 36 hours. (A truck carries about 10,000 to 12,000 pounds of food).

“That’s a lot of food!” Three Square Chief Operating Officer Larry Scott says.

That food was then broken down into 40-pound family packs delivered to the trunks of cars as those in need drove up to the site, to maintain proper social distancing between those distributing the food and those receiving it.

— Al Mancini

March 19

1:40 p.m.

Kids’ martial arts school gives classes online

When Jocelyne Uy learned that her daughter’s martial arts studio may need to close, she was worried about the disruption to her 11-year-old’s routine and instruction.

“I teach high school, so I know the importance of keeping kids’ schedules consistent and maintaining those expectations,” Uy says. “She usually goes to the school every day.”

Her daughter has a first-degree black belt in tae kwon do and has practiced at Victory Arts Las Vegas.

To accommodate the closure, the school has set up a Zoom video platform for all the families so that students can take their scheduled classes by video chat.

“I was so skeptical it would work,” Uy says. “But 18 kids logged on to the last black belt class. The instructor does the same class in the studio and watches the kids at home.”

Uy’s daughter has been able to take her class every day in the living room, with a laptop balanced on the coffee table.

“They’ve done an awesome job,” says Uy. “I’m happy my kid has that opportunity.”

Noon

Free doughnuts for first responders

As a thank you to first responders, Pinkbox Doughnuts is delivering free doughnuts every day to Valley Health System hospitals, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department area commands, Clark County Fire Department stations, all Henderson and North Las Vegas police and fire stations, major hospitals throughout the Las Vegas Valley and Share Village, formerly Veterans Village.

“We understand our first responders are under a lot of pressure and working endless hours to help our community combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Judith Siegel, owner of Pinkbox. “These doughnuts are a small token of our appreciation for all the time, energy and efforts local first responders are putting in every day to keep us all safe. We salute them for their service.”

11 a.m.

Facebook friends donate $50 to each other, total $700

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Chani Leavitt put out a call on her Facebook page, asking for participation from people who are in need of $50 and people who are able to donate $50.

The rules are simple. If someone has fallen on hard times due to coronavirus-related business closures, they need only comment with their handle for Venmo or another money-transfer app. No other explanation is expected.

If someone is able to fulfill the request, the donor will comment “I got you.”

Less than a day after launching the micro-fundraiser, Leavitt’s friends, friends of friends and total strangers have donated over $700.

“I have an acquaintance named Pete Lee in San Francisco, who started this on his Facebook page,” says Leavitt. “And I saw it working. I thought it could have a farther reach if I bought it to Vegas.”

Leavitt is incentivizing those who are able to give by custom-making and shipping a framed pressed flower to anyone who gives to two or more people.

“I was worried people wouldn’t give their handles. It can be really hard,” says Leavitt. “The first person who commented was a childhood friend I haven’t seen in 20 years who’s a single mom. She really got the ball rolling.”

Leavitt is also working to coordinate people in her community who are in need of child care, with young adults like herself who work from home and could volunteer to babysit.

“I’m poor. I don’t make a ton. But I’m secure and I have health insurance,” says Leavitt. “This is a way I can help. I can’t give a lot of money but I have time.”

New restaurants offering free food with no purchase necessary

Blume, 3145 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, is offering free food for kids 12 and younger from 3 p.m. to closing: buttered noodles, cheeseburger and fries, chicken tender and fries or grilled cheese and fries. The restaurant is also free coffee to first responders and will donate to the homeless for every ten meal preps that are purchased.

Grabbagreen, 9440 W Sahara Ave, Suite 180, will give away one free menu item per person per day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Kaiseki Yuzu, 3900 Spring Mountain Rd #A5, will be offering more free bento box lunches today, tomorrow and Saturday. There will be 30 available per day, distributed from Noon to 3:00 to those who call ahead to reserve them. To put your name on the list, call the restaurant at 702-778-8889. —Al Mancini

Tomorrow, Mothership Coffee Roasters at Fergusons Downtown will offer Free Coffee Friday for locals recently displaced, furloughed or underemployed. To get the complimentary drip coffee, customers can order through the Toast app, at mothershipcoffee.com or call it in to 725-735-4539. A barista will be stationed at the main gate for curbside pickup. —Heidi Knapp Rinella

Scroll down for more restaurants offering free food.

March 18

5:02 p.m.

Kids-eat-free policy

Kitchen Table in Henderson and Kitchen Table Squared at The Gramercy are implementing a kids-eat-free policy indefinitely in light of recent COVID-19 concerns. Both locations will start the program Thursday.

“I felt it was my duty to supply my diners with the tools that they need to survive during these trying times,” says Javier Chavez, executive chef and owner, according to a release. “Nobody is working right now and people may not know how they are going to carry on, especially when caring for children. It’s my duty to give back to my Kitchen Table family just like they’ve given so much to me.”

Kids 12 and under will eat for free when utilizing Kitchen Table’s delivery services for a $5 flat fee for delivery within a seven-mile radius of either location.

Menu items include pancakes, waffles, the All American (2 eggs, potatoes, buttered toast, choice of bacon or sausage), quesadilla and chicken tenders, with a limit of two meals per household. Additionally, first responders including but not limited to medical professionals, police and firefighters will enjoy 50 percent off all curbside and delivery orders.

4:13 p.m.

Imagine Dragons’ foundation looking for pen pals

Tyler Robinson Foundation, Imagine Dragons’ nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis, announced an online donation campaign at trf.org/donate to increase emergency funds critical to supporting TRF families during these uncertain times. For those currently unable to donate, TRF has also introduced an email Pen Pal Program to send messages of hope and reassurance as a way for TRF families to connect and cope during this time of increased isolation. Families, friends and supporters from around the world are welcome to send scanned letters, drawings and videos to penpal@trf.org, where they will be shared with TRF families to brighten their days.

3:45 p.m.

Help for seniors in Sun City

Matty (Matthew) Evans spent Wednesday under a small tent in a bank parking lot collecting non-perishable food, water and other essential items for Sun City Summerlin seniors.

It was the 45-year-old real estate agent’s first public venture under the banner of his “We Got Your Back” Facebook group to help Sun City residents protect against the coronavirus threat.

By 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Facebook group had about 450 members since its creation two days ago.

“There’s a lot of fear out there,” Evans said. “I’m just trying to get everybody to pause and use a little common sense. We’re all going to get through this together.”

Evans said he brought two bags of groceries on Tuesday to an 84-year-old military veteran who lives in a nearby development, and planned to get goods to many more people.

After collecting about a dozen bags of groceries Wednesday, Evans said he would drop them off at Sun City Charities, a group that takes homebound residents to the grocery store and medical appointments.

“This sounds like a great cause,” said board member member Joan Soltz, who stopped by to see how Evans was doing. “I’m going to try to get the word out.”

Stacey Schnebelen, who donated a bag of groceries, added: “There are a lot of hurting people out there.”

About a half-dozen people dropped off items on Wednesday, including Evans’ mother, who lives in Sun City.

—Jeff German

2:34 p.m.

Free dry cleaning for medical professionals

Mint Locker is cleaning all scrubs and lab coats for medical professionals at no cost until further notice.

The company issued an email newsletter Wednesday, which read, “With everything going on in the world’s fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), we at Mint Locker want to recognize and thank those in the medical field who are constantly putting themselves at risk in an effort to help others. We know that times now can seem a bit overwhelming, so we’d like to offer these heroes in the community any help we can provide. That is why we are cleaning all scrubs and lab coats completely free of charge until further notice.”

The company is also continuing its daily sanitation schedule and will be providing a home pickup and delivery option by email at support@mintlocker.com.

1:26 p.m.

Restaurants offering free food with no purchase necessary

Aloha Kitchen is offering free chicken teriyaki bowls to families and children who are hungry, in response to the statewide school closure. Between 2 and 4 p.m. until April 3 at 2605 S. Decatur Blvd. on Monday and Wednesday; 8150 S. Maryland Parkway on Tuesday; 4745 Maryland Parkway on Thursday; and 4466 E. Charleston Blvd. on Friday.

Blume, 3145 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, is offering free food for kids 12 and younger from 3 p.m. to closing: buttered noodles, cheeseburger and fries, chicken tender and fries or grilled cheese and fries. Visit blumelasvegas.com.

Cafe Lola, in both Las Vegas and Henderson, received a $1,000 donation from Las Vegas native Caroline Patterson and her husband Daniel Patterson. Co-owner Lin Jerome says the donation will fund 80 box lunch meals which will be packed and donated to families tomorrow.

Evel Pie, 508 E. Fremont St., posted on social media that, because it must shut down, it was giving way pizzas beginning Wednesday morning. The post says that people can request toppings as long as Evel Pie has supplies. They encourage whose who want a pizza to allow for social distancing if there is a line and to be respectful.

Marc Marrone at Graffiti Bao, 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, continues to offer free lunch bowls for kids — orange chicken or tofu, broccoli and rice. The chef promises that as long as he is able to continue curbside pickup service, which he is doing now, kids who need lunch will eat for free. —Al Mancini

MealPrep Las Vegas is offering fresh, fully cooked meals to anyone in Clark County who is elderly or immunocompromised. Visit mealpreplv702.com.

Chef Jainine Jaffer will host a two-day blood drive Friday and Saturday at her Mediterranean and Indian restaurant Shiraz, 2575 S. Decatur Blvd. Held in conjunction with the nonprofit Vitalant, hours will be 2-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The chef will give away small takeout food packages to those who donate, while supplies last. —Al Mancini

Stacks and Yolks and Griddlecakes posted on social media on Sunday, saying they understand that many children rely on school lunch. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the two restaurants are offering a kid’s pancake, eggs and home fries to children who are hungry for free. They encourage any families to stop by their Las Vegas and Henderson locations for a meal, no questions asked.

As The Stove was preparing to create care packages for employees, they called vendors who don’t sell to retail and ordered hard-to-find items. The restaurant at 11261 S. Eastern Ave. is launching a pop-up market offering many grocery items that have been difficult to find in stores across the valley. Read more here. —Heidi Knapp Rinella

As the Arts District’s Vesta Coffee Roasters, 1114 S. Casino Center Blvd., prepares to temporarily close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, it is offering free food items to anyone who needs them. A post on its social media feed reads: “We will be closing the Cafe as of tonight at 4pm. All food items will be Free. (Call in and Pickup) Please, stop in and grab a few bags of coffee for the hunker down.⁠ All wholesale and online coffee orders will be fulfilled as long as possible. And we will have store pickup hours for bag orders.⁠ Our staff will continue to be employed, all will receive a small compensation package, and some will work part-time (where safe). We want to say thank you to the community for supporting us for the last three years! We will be back open as soon as we get the OK! Please stay safe!” —Al Mancini

See more restaurant deals here.

1:26 p.m.

Las Vegas Instagram account helping connect volunteers

Las Vegas local Coco Jenkins runs the popular Las Vegas Instagram account @nothingtodolv.

Usually, she and the other two women who run the account post about local events. This week, they have been posting about services and resources available to locals.

Jenkins is compiling a list of people who are willing to translate phone calls for Spanish-speakers who are in need of connecting with social services.

“There are no events to post, but we’re posting about resources because a lot of people don’t know about them,” says Jenkins. “If they do know about them, it can be hard to understand if they don’t know English.”

Jenkins is still identifying volunteers and acquiring contact information and plans to disseminate it to people who who need it.

“I posted about a meal prep service that was offering free food. Two or three people posted that they wanted to help. Someone else posted that she needed food for her family but couldn’t get it,” says Jenkins. “So I put them in touch so the volunteers brought the food to the family. All I see it people coming together.”

1:26 p.m.

Art project helps artists process pandemic

While the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV is closed, Executive Director Alisha Kerlin has launched a 30-day art challenge to encourage local artists to engage with their feelings and flex their creative muscles.

The “A Drawing a Day Keeps the Pandemic Away” community event invites anyone to create an artwork that relates to the daily prompt and submit it on Instagram with the tags @unlvmuseum and #pandemicdrawing.

“I hope it will help artists,” says Kerlin. “I talked to a couple of artists we work with who don’t know what to do and have so many feelings at once. How do you make work at a time when you’re under distress and have anxiety? Hopefully a daily prompt can calm the mind.”

Today’s prompt is “Express your most intense current feelings in one creative drawing.”

“The drawings can be scary,” says Kerlin. “But it helps me feel less alone.”

1:26 p.m.

Easy ways you can be a helper

Say “thank you” to all food delivery couriers and grocery store clerks who help you.

Ask your elderly neighbors if they need groceries or no-contact socialization like phone calls.

Donate blood. Las Vegas and Southern Nevada events are being canceled, which could potentially mean thousands of lost blood donations unless healthy donors can help. Healthy donors can donate at 6930 W. Charleston Blvd., 4950 W Craig Road and 601 Whitney Ranch Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Thursday.

Foster a pet. The Animal Foundation has an urgent need for volunteers to foster pets. Fostering is free and the Animal Foundation will provide all food supplies and bowls and treats. Apply at animalfoundation.com.

Submit more stories of kindness to Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal or on Twitter and Instagram @jannainprogress.