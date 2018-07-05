Las Vegas Strip goes ‘Red, White & Boom’ for July 4th

The United States of America celebrated its 243rd birthday Wednesday and Las Vegas joined in the celebration with parades, barbecues and plenty of fireworks.

A fireworks display goes from the observation tower at the Stratosphere in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

The United States of America celebrated its 243rd birthday Wednesday, July 4, and Las Vegas joined in the celebration with parades, barbecues and plenty of fireworks.

Hundreds enjoyed the Stratosphere’s “Red, White & Boom” fireworks display over the Strip while lounging in and around the hotel’s rooftop pool.

More than 323,000 people were expected to visit Las Vegas from Friday to Wednesday for the extended holiday weekend, according to AAA and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Earlier in the day, more than 40,000 people packed the streets of Summerlin to watch the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, now in its 24th year.

Health is everywhere! @ValleyHealthLV’s Summerlin Hospital went with the Star Wars theme. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/SfibRDPBdZ — Jessie Bekker (@jessiebekks) July 4, 2018

You didn’t think you could get away without a Hamilton-themed float, did you? This is from a security company. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/q0HUaMmBme — Jessie Bekker (@jessiebekks) July 4, 2018

Boulder City also celebrated with its 70th annual “Damboree,” which included a pancake breakfast, parade and waterfights.

My favorite entry in today’s parade. Boulder City residents recognize him as the statue of the guy who swept outhouses during the building of Hoover Dam. #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/MbpwxPyeR7 — Carri Geer Thevenot (@CarriGeer) July 4, 2018

More scenes from the Boulder City parade pic.twitter.com/GEhDHTzJT2 — Carri Geer Thevenot (@CarriGeer) July 4, 2018

Boulder City Moto Girls pic.twitter.com/7hLAMmD8wx — Carri Geer Thevenot (@CarriGeer) July 4, 2018

Fireworks displays blasted off around 9 p.m. elsewhere across the valley, at casinos including Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho, Texas Station and Green Valley Ranch.

Caesars Palace celebrated early with its own 13-minute fireworks show Saturday.

In Mesquite, holiday crowds enjoyed the fireworks show at the Eureka casino-resort during “Rockets Over The Red Mesa.” The event also featured a performance by the Nevada Pops Orchestra.

