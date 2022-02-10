Las Vegas student uses scholarship to chase her dream

Local student Symone Moore is getting the future she has always dreamed of thanks to a scholarship.

Symone Moore of Las Vegas is using a $10,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship to attend the University of Southern California. (Symone Moore)

Moore is one of 28 students who received the 2021 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for high school seniors. She was among more than 1,800 applicants across the country.

Moore received a $10,000 national scholarship to support her education at the University of Southern California. She’s a freshman, studying global health and hoping to become a doctor in under-served areas in Africa to provide quality health care to those in need.

The scholarship program was developed by the Sallie Mae Fund in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to increase college access and completion for students from under-served communities.

As part of Black History Month, we are recognizing those who have made contributions past and present.