Las Vegas teen among student-athletes killed in crash

Charlie Clark, 19, and two other University of Wyoming swim and dive team members died Thursday.

Charlie Clark (University of Wyoming via AP)

Emergency responders investigate the scene of a crash, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 on U.S. 287 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the Wyoming-Colorado line between Laramie and Fort Collins, Colo. Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team were killed in the crash. (KMGH Denver7 via AP)

A Las Vegas teen was one of three University of Wyoming swim and dive team members who died Thursday in a vehicle crash near the Wyoming-Colorado border.

Charlie Clark, 19, of Las Vegas, was a sophomore and a psychology major, the school said in a statement. Clark died with teammates Carson Muir, 18, of Birmingham, Alabama, and Luke Slabber, 21, of Cape Town, South Africa.

The single vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Highway 27 in Colorado about 10 miles south of the border, according to the school.

“They hailed from widely different geographies, but they found a home on our campus and in our student-athlete community,” university President Ed Seidel wrote in the statement. “We will miss them all immensely.”

Mike Polk coached Clark on the Boulder City Henderson Swim Team. Polk described Clark as a great leader and great person.

“His growth from a young age grouper to a senior level athlete and leader was amazing to watch,” Polk said in a text Friday morning. “It will be a struggle for us to come to terms with losing him this way.”

