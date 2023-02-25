48°F
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas teen died from acute bacterial pneumonia

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2023 - 6:00 pm
 
Jordan Tyler Brister in an undated photo. (courtesy Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jordan Tyler Brister in an undated photo. (courtesy Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office Friday ruled that a Las Vegas teenager died from acute bacterial pneumonia and tracheitis.

Jordan Brister, 18, died at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Jan. 8 after Amplus Academy officials said the high school senior suffered a cardiac arrest on campus on Jan. 3.

The coroner said other significant conditions in Brister’s death were asthma with mucus plugging. His death was ruled natural.

Brister planned to join the military after graduating from high school, his family wrote in an online fundraiser.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

