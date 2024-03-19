Las Vegas teen dies after hit by truck in alleged reckless driving crash

Las Vegas police say a motorist was arrested after they were accused of reckless driving in a crash that left a pedestrian dead Monday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorist was arrested after they were accused of reckless driving in a crash that left a 17-year-old pedestrian dead Monday night.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred at about 9:21 p.m. Monday near Tree Line Drive and Back Woods Road.

Police said in a news release that evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Tree Line Drive, approaching Back Woods Road in the left travel lane of two (T1) at a high rate of speed.

A pedestrian was crossing over Tree Line Drive at Back Woods Road from east to west, outside a marked crosswalk, when they were struck by the Silverado, police said.

The male pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.

According to the police, the driver of the Silverado, identified as 18-year-old Jesus Barraza, remained at the scene and was arrested for reckless driving.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 40th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2024, the release said.

The identity of the pedestrian will be provided by the Clark County Coroner’s office. The crash remains under investigation.