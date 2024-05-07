77°F
Las Vegas teen drowns in Utah state park

Sand Hollow State Park (Utah Division of State Parks)
Sand Hollow State Park (Utah Division of State Parks)
May 6, 2024 - 6:41 pm
 

A Las Vegas man died Saturday in Utah’s Sand Hollow State Park.

Christian Jeffrey Fisher, 18, died just after 2:20 p.m. Saturday while swimming with friends in the park, according to the Utah Division of State Parks. Officials said Fisher’s friends saw him struggling to keep his head above water when he went under and did not return to the surface.

After returning to shore, Fisher’s friends called law enforcement for help. His body was recovered around 4:20 p.m. in Sand Hollow Reservoir, where he was pronounced dead, officials said in a news release.

Park officials said Fisher was not wearing a life jacket at the time of his death. The incident is still under investigation.

