91°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas teen killed in motorcycle crash identified

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man, 22, arrested for shooting at Las Vegas detective’s vehicle
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman killed in apparent murder-suicide ID’d
A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is between two RTC buses Tuesday, June 17, 2025, outsi ...
Man stabbed on bus near Summerlin ballpark
Water is seen in a flood control channel at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex near North Buffalo Dri ...
What to expect with this summer’s flash flood season
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2025 - 6:22 pm
 

Authorities have identified the 17-year-old Las Vegas boy who died last week in a motorcycle crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

On Wednesday, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Moccasin Road east of Durango Drive just before 11 p.m., according to a news release. Police said a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle was eastbound on Moccasin and speeding when the victim struck a concrete barrier on the east end of the road.

The motorist was identified Tuesday as Giovanni Piccolella, of Las Vegas, whose cause of death was attributed to blunt injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Piccolella was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Piccolella’s death marked the 80th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. Additional details have not yet been released.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES