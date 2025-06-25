Las Vegas teen killed in motorcycle crash identified

Authorities have identified the 17-year-old Las Vegas boy who died last week in a motorcycle crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

What to expect with this summer’s flash flood season

Authorities have identified the 17-year-old Las Vegas boy who died last week in a motorcycle crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

On Wednesday, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Moccasin Road east of Durango Drive just before 11 p.m., according to a news release. Police said a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle was eastbound on Moccasin and speeding when the victim struck a concrete barrier on the east end of the road.

The motorist was identified Tuesday as Giovanni Piccolella, of Las Vegas, whose cause of death was attributed to blunt injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Piccolella was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Piccolella’s death marked the 80th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. Additional details have not yet been released.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.