Las Vegas teen struck, killed by SUV identified

The identity has been released of the 14-year-old boy killed Wednesday when an SUV struck him near Desert Breeze Park.

Alani Gregory Hill (GoFundMe.com)

The identity has been released of the 14-year-old boy killed Wednesday when an SUV struck him near Desert Breeze Park.

Alani Gregory Hill of Las Vegas died at the site of the crash from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner. His death has been ruled an accident.

In a GoFundMe created by Alani’s mother to assist with funeral costs, J. Marie Hill said her son was riding his skateboard when he was killed. Police said Alani, his older brother and some friends were at the nearby skate park, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, before the crash.

Police said the group was crossing Durango Drive at Spring Mountain Road to get food, but Alani had fallen well behind his older brother and friends and was trying to catch up with them when he was hit. Witnesses told police the boy was crossing against the signal.

“It’s a person proceeding through a light that probably didn’t expect a kid to be chasing after his friends,” Metropolitan Police Department traffic Sgt. Robert Stauffer said at the scene Wednesday. “The kids made it across the street in front of him and heard the crash, turned around and saw the aftermath.”

The Land Rover’s driver wasn’t impaired or driving excessively fast, Stauffer said. He turned into a nearby parking lot after the crash and cooperated with police.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.