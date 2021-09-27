82°F
Las Vegas teenager killed by vehicle in northwest valley identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2021 - 11:14 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A teenager died Saturday after he was struck by a car in northwest Las Vegas has been identified as Liam Gillogly, 16, of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police said at 12:22 p.m. Saturday, Gillogly was at the intersection of Centennial Center Boulevard and West Tropical Parkway. An initial press release from police said investigators believe Gillogly was crossing Centennial against a don’t-walk signal when he was stuck by a 2020 Ford Fusion.

The driver of the Ford, a 48-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Gillogly later died at University Medical Center. The coroner’s office said Gillogly died from blunt force injuries of the head, chest and pelvis. His death has been ruled an accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

