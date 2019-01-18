Las Vegas teenager missing, police asking for public’s help

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating a missing teenager — last seen about 2 p.m. Thursday in the east valley — who may be suffering from “severe emotional distress.”

Byron Worthey-Avila, 16 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating a missing teenager — last seen about 2 p.m. Thursday in the east valley — who may be suffering from “severe emotional distress.”

Byron Worthey-Avila, 16, was last seen in the area of Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive, east of South Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. Byron may be suffering from “severe emotional distress,” police said Thursday night.

Byron is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and green Nike shoes, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about Byron’s whereabouts to call Metro’s missing person detail immediately at 702-828-2907.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.