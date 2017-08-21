Las Vegas throws shade, but solar eclipse watchers around the country get a thrill — LIVESTREAM

Clouds ruin the view but visitors at College of Southern Nevada still enjoy the livestream (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amy Anderson and a group of friends and family from Omaham, Nebraska, check out the solar eclipse from a pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Wade Millward/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bit of the solar eclipse shows through the clouds in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Solar eclipse watchers get ready in Springfield, Oregon, which will experience a total eclipse. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds will obscure the viewing of the partial solar eclipse that should be visible from Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Solar eclipse beginning in Casper, Wyoming. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Collier, founder of the Jack C. Davis Observatory at Western Nevada College in Carson City, looks through a telescope at sunspots at the eclipse viewing event on Monday. Ben Botkin Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tom Herring, director of the Jack C. Davis Observatory at Western Nevada College, talks about the eclipse at the facility's viewing event on Monday. Ben Botkin Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tom Herring, Tom Herring, director of the Jack C. Davis Observatory at Western Nevada College, gets a cardboard viewer with a pinhole ready for viewing at the observatory's event on Monday. Ben Botkin Las Vegas Review-Journal

Photographer Gary Nelson on Carson City gets his camera ready for the eclipse at the viewing at the Jack C. Davis Observatory in Carson City on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Ben Botkin Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clouds move by as the moon passes by the sun during a partial solar eclipse in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clouds move by as the moon passes by the sun during a partial solar eclipse in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The moon passes by the sun during a partial solar eclipse in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The eclipse, filtered through trees on the Capitol grounds in Carson City on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Sean Whaley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and her staff came out for a look at the rare eclipse near the Capitol on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Sean Whaley Las Vegas Review-Journal

The eclipse near its full effect seen through safety glasses in Carson City on the Capitol grounds on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Sean Whaley Las Vegas Review-Journal

The clouds parted just enough to get a shot of the partial solar eclipse in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds move by as the moon passes over the sun in the solar eclipse over Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Students wait for the moment of totality at the University Nebraska-Lincoln's City Campus Green Space on Monday, Aug. 21. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Students wait for the moment of totality at the University Nebraska-Lincoln's City Campus Green Space on Monday, Aug. 21. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

University of Nebraska-Lincoln students Maya McIntosh and Garrett Brockman gaze up toward the sun during Monday's eclipse. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tebarek Woubeshet, 8, looks at the sun with viewing glasses during Monday's eclipse. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds move by as the moon passes by the sun during a partial solar eclipse over the Bliss Dance sculpture at The Park near T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The moon passes by the sun during a partial solar eclipse in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas largely lost out for the solar eclipse on Monday.

With 70 to 75 percent of cloud cover over the entire valley during, the moon-covered sun was largely blocked by the clouds for viewers in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is in the area of a partial eclipse, with a 72 percent obscurity.

The Review-Journal has reporters covering the eclipse in Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Maryland, Washington, D.C., California and Carson City. Check back here for updates throughout the day.

100 percent totality and a traffic jam

RIGBY, IDAHO — Cheers rose up from the crowd of eclipse chasers in Wes and Suzanne Woods’ field as night fell in the middle of the day.

Clear skies greeted the roughly 150 people who paid $100 a car to rent a camp space on the Woods’ five-acre spread about 650 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Some came from as far away as Austria, France and the Netherlands.

It took about an hour for the sky to dim and the temperature to fall, but the final dip into deepest dusk arrived with startling speed. Suddenly the sun was a silver ring, the moon its dark center.

The Woods’ chickens disappeared into their coop to roost.

Sheena Cox, Wes and Suzanne’s daughter, said they got inquiries from as far away as Hong Kong when they listed their place on Airbnb. They sold their 53rd and final site on Saturday.

Eclipse watchers began to file out of the temporary campground even before the moon had finished its trip across the sun.

The quick departure didn’t help. The highway south toward Idaho Falls was bumper to bumper, stop and go.

100 percent totality on day one

LINCOLN, Neb. — Monday was the first day of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s fall semester, but that didn’t stop thousands of students from escaping class to view the solar eclipse.

The total solar eclipse hit Lincoln about 1:02 p.m. local time, and lasted for about 90 seconds. The university made sure students were prepared for the experience, setting up stations to hand out viewing glasses and blasting music near the City Campus Green Space — including songs like Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun.”

Maya McIntosh, a 19-year-old sophomore veterinary science major, set up towels on the green space hours before the eclipse’s moment of totality, staking a position to view the celestial event. By 1 p.m., she was seated among hundreds of other crowded onlookers.

“It’s kind of crazy,” she said. “It’s really cool for the state because nobody comes to Nebraska.”

Woubeshet Ayenew, 47, traveled from Minneapolis to Lincoln with his wife, Rahel Melesse, and their two sons. This was their first time in Lincoln, but Ayenew and his wife thought of it as a once-in-a-lifetime educational moment for their children. The family couldn’t find any available hotel rooms in Lincoln, and would travel over 50 miles to spend the night in Omaha.

Ayenew’s 8-year-old son, Tebarek Woubeshet, said it was worth the six-hour drive.

— Bailey Schulz

81 percent totality at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Most summer afternoons the space between the White House and Lafayette Park is packed with tourists from across the globe. Monday afternoon, the crowd was sparse. Only a couple of field trips worth of students hugged the White House fence.

All morning the area was subdued. The Metro ride was quiet and uneventful. Street corners where families often hesitate — not sure how to get where they were going — were easy to navigate. Smart tourists headed to the monuments, the Air and Space Museum.

It was the working lunch crowd that figured the White House would offer shade, room and a view to the big moment. Did anyone want to talk to a reporter from the Vegas paper? Don’t kid a kidder.

The White House press corps gathered outside the Brady briefing room and the sticks (the microphones assembled near the West Wing entrance). Small groups of aides left the building and blinked toward the sun.

Every day this White House sets the clock and the local press corps distill the meaning in a snap. But for one hour of one day, the moon walked over the sun and the powers of the universe could do nothing but watch and whisper.

— Debra Saunders

From the safety of the classroom

Lou Markouzis made the announcement over the school’s speakers just before 9:50 a.m.

Rain and clouds would force students at Markouzis’s school, Lowman Elementary School, and Manch Elementary School, just next door, to watch a livestream of the historic solar eclipse from the comfort and safety of their classrooms.

“The clouds got in the way,” said 9-year-old Connor Llanes.

UnitedHealthcare of Nevada had donated 1,000 glasses to the schools for the event. The organization bought 10,000 pairs of glasses and distributed them to partner schools or Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

“It was going to be an amazing event,” said Marianne Roe, science, technology, engineering and math teacher at the school.

But all was not lost. The children got to keep the glasses and many of them stared up at the classroom lighting, testing them out. Fourth-grade teacher Susan Lefave planned to give her class a writing assignment, comparing the special eclipse glasses to a set of three-dimensional glasses she owns.

— Meghin Delaney

Clouds block 71 percent totality

BOULDER CITY — Despite dense clouds and rain, an estimated 600 people packed the Lake Mead Visitor Center Monday morning, hoping the clouds would move out so they could glimpse the solar eclipse.

Linda Larkin of Henderson organized a viewing at Lake Mead, but most stayed home because of the weather.

“I couldn’t stand to cancel,” she said.

Larkin remembers seeing 100 percent totality during the 1979 solar eclipse in her native Oregon, and said she should have gone back there for the rare event.

Some people huddled in the visitor center’s theater, where a NASA livestream showed the eclipse from Oregon.

Charlene Wiesenborn, a retired high school science teacher from Boulder City, was holding out hope for a view.

“We don’t know what nature is going to do,” she said.

The eclipse was slightly visible for a minute or two through special glasses given out at the center.

The visitor center’s log from Monday had entries from as far away as New York. Some people made their disappointment clear in the guest book.

“It’s rainy, I didn’t see the eclipse,” one visitor wrote.

“Cloudy — totally disappointed. Bummed!” wrote another.

Lake Mead visitors would have seen 71 percent totality, had the clouds moved out in time on Monday. The plan was to use a solar telescope on the center’s plaza to safely view the eclipse.

Christie Vanover, public affairs officer at the Lake Mead center, was thrilled to see the crowds, even if they were disappointed in the solar show.

“We don’t usually have long periods of clouds in the desert,” Vanover said. “But it’s great this is bringing people to Lake Mead.”

The crowds moved out Monday as the skies began to clear at about 10:45 a.m.

Alicia Halloran of Henderson brought her Instagram-famous dog, Odie, who doesn’t have eyes for another eclipse disappointment. Halloran said she also missed most of another solar eclipse in New York City.

“I don’t have good luck with eclipses,” she said, staring at the sky over Lake Mead. “There was a lot of (fear of missing out) that day.”

83 percent totality and a break from work

CARSON CITY — State workers, visitors and locals took a few minutes Monday to watch the solar eclipse from the grounds of the Nevada Capitol.

Andy Astronomo and his daughter Tala, 4, watched the moon block the sun through their safety glasses. Despite the percentage of totality, it didn’t get really dark in Carson City. But it was a great day for a viewing.

“When is the next time we will get a chance?” he asked.

Asked if she would remember the event, Tala shook her head in the negative.

Lynn and Andrea Holt of Tecumseh, Kansas, are in Nevada for a convention in Reno next week. They left a state where the eclipse was going to be at totality in some areas.

“They should have 2 minutes and 34 seconds of totality up there,” Andrea Holt said.

Andrea Holt said her daughter got them their glasses before they left for the trip out west.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and her staff took a few minutes to witness the rare event. Cegavske had been in Las Vegas earlier Monday, so the trip to Carson was worth it from a solar eclipse perspective. Las Vegas largely missed out due to the weather.

— Sean Whaley

‘Really into’ 83 percent totality

CARSON CITY — The Jack C. Davis Observatory was created for events like the rare total solar eclipse that crossed the United States on Monday.

The observatory, opened on May 15, 2003, the day of a lunar eclipse.

“We’re really into eclipses here,” said Robert Collier, the observatory founder and a retired director of the facility. “People realize how important it is because it’s a total eclipse.”

Hundreds of people flocked to the observatory, part of Western Nevada College, to get high-tech views of the solar eclipse. Options for viewing were plentiful: In the comfort of an air-conditioned classroom, the observatory’s telescope showed the eclipse on a screen alongside the NASA program.

Outside, telescopes were set up. The observatory also offered old-school tools for viewing: boxes with a pinhole for viewing and glasses for watching as the moon covers the sun.

The observatory recorded the eclipse, but Gary Nelson, a photographer from Carson City, brought his own gear.

“People can look back at this and say these people were here,” Nelson said.

As the eclipse covered the sun, attendees stood in line to take a turn peering through telescopes. Some moved back and forth between the outside viewing area with telescopes and the inside of the observatory with streaming video. Collier helped people look into a telescope.

“It was pretty cool,” said Mike Lucas, a Gardnerville resident. “They have great telescopes.”

Tom Herring, director of the observatory and a physics professor at Western Nevada College, said that the 83 percent coverage in Carson City drew a good turnout.

“I thought surely everyone’s going to Oregon and Idaho, but we have quite a crowd here,” he said.

— Ben Botkin

In the path of totality

SILVERTON, Ore., — On a grassy field in the middle of a giant Oregon botanical garden, Las Vegan Syd Rabin, 67, set up folding chairs with his family, waiting.

It was dawn — the morning air cool and damp — and Rabin had just driven in from Portland, where his son lives, about 3:30 a.m. to beat the traffic. He had flown into Oregon from Las Vegas on Saturday.

Here at the Oregon Garden, as the sun continued to rise, Rabin was surrounded by his wife, two children and older sister, who flew in from Los Angeles.

It’s no secret they were excited for the eclipse. But they were also just happy to be together.

“It kind of became a family reunion,” Rabin’s sister, Linda Rabin Maman, 72, said.

They held down their spot as the field around them filled with hundreds more people, shiny eclipse-viewing glasses in hand.

— Rachel Crosby