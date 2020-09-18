Las Vegas to break 61-year-old record for days without measurable rain

The summer came and went without a drop of measurable rain at McCarran International Airport, leaving the Las Vegas Valley with a record and ongoing dry spell.

April typically is a rainy month in the Las Vegas Valley. Rain and clouds seen from the southwest part of the valley in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The last measurable rainfall was April 20. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The last time Las Vegas went this long without measurable rainfall America comprised 49 states, little girls had discovered a brand-new doll named Barbie and a neon sign that would become one of the city’s most iconic landmarks was just months old.

On Friday, Las Vegas is expected to break the record — set more than six decades earlier on July 21, 1959 — for number of days without measurable rainfall at McCarran International Airport, after tying it the day before.

McCarran last saw rain this year 151 days ago, on April 20, when .2 inches fell on a 79-degree spring day.

🏜️ It's official! It's been 150 days since Las Vegas has seen measurable rainfall which ties the record for longest consecutive period without measurable rainfall! Unfortunately, this dry streak is expected to continue for the foreseeable future… 👎#Climate #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/x1yXeQkMVP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 17, 2020

National Weather Service meteorologist Kate Guillet expressed confidence the record would be surpassed on Friday.

“Officially, it’ll be broken at midnight,” Guillet said. “We know it’s not going to rain. We’re comfortable it’s not going to rain in the middle of day.”

During the 1959 record, the valley went without rain for 150 days between Feb. 22 and July 21. That record was nearly as old as the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, designed by Betty Willis and installed in May 1959. It also predated statehood for Hawaii, which was admitted to the union on Aug. 21 that year.

Traces since April

Only a few traces of rain have fallen since April, namely on July 19 when the valley broke its 89-day dry spell record with nine minutes of rain at the airport.

And the weather service is pretty confident it’s not going to rain anytime soon, Guillet said. Friday’s high is predicted to reach 102 degrees and will be hazier than Thursday because of stronger winds.

“Not anything like dense fog, more like not being able to see the mountains,” she said.

Smoke advisory, red flag warning

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability extended a smoke advisory through Monday and NWS has issued a red flag warning for Friday because the high winds and hot temperatures bring higher fire danger. The warning is in place between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures are expected to level off right under 100 through Wednesday with lows in the mid-70s.

The average high temperature for the month of September is usually 94, but Guillet said the valley is not expected to break any temperature records on the high side anytime soon.

