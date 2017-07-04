Las Vegas Valley celebrates Fourth of July — PHOTOS

Before the temperature hit triple digits Tuesday morning in Las Vegas, thousands had made their way to Summerlin.
They were headed to the 23rd annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade — the largest in Southern Nevada.
Spectators huddled under tents and umbrellas and sought shade. Some had set up their camp the night before, while others arrived almost two hours before the 9 a.m. parade.
This year, the council decided to provide four free shuttles from Downtown Summerlin, running every 30 minutes. By 8:30, there were over 100 people in line — way more than expected, according to Tom Warden, senior vice president of community and government relations for Summerlin.
Warden estimated the largest crowd yet, with about 40,000 attendees, 70 entries, 2,500 participants and 500 volunteers for the parade. There were 20 floats, over 25 inflatables and a tribute that included military service men and women.
“It’s really like a fine-tuned machine,” Warden said.
Ronald McDonald posed for selfies while walking on the parade route. Men wearing kilts played bagpipes. And Star Wars storm troopers marched through.
“Princess Leia! I love you!” yelled one girl from the crowd.
Next to her, parents fanned infants in their strollers and sprayed water on each other to keep cool. A young boy in a red and blue Mohawk walked by.
Toddlers fumbled with waving their small American flags while getting slathered with sunscreen by their parents.
Rachel Mulder, 29, carried at least 100 ice pops in a red cooler. She sold them all for $1 each. With her, her four boys: 1-year-old twins, a 5-year-old and a 3-year-0ld.
“All the money is going to them,” she said.
Mulder used to sell lemonade as a young girl on Fort Apache Road.
“Now, I’m bringing my kids out and teaching them to be entrepreneurs,” she said, smiling.
Underneath a tent, a group of family and friends gathered, watching the parade, as a character from the movie “Moana” came along on a float.
“Moana!” yelled 5-year-old Kaiden.
“Ghostbusters!” yelled 9-year-old Evan.
“Pikachu! Pikachu!” the group of four boys chanted.
“Sing it, boys, sing it!” said Kristi Bybee, mom of three.
When the Aladdin float made its way down the street, Bybee smiled.
“Look, the magic carpet,” Bybee said. “How stinkin’ cute are these?”
Bybee’s friend Rachel Casper arrived at 7:45 a.m. to set up for the parade. They planned to swim and barbecue later.
“The all-American dream,” Bybee said.
Warden said that when he heard little voices singing behind him as Moana came out, he knew the parade was a success.
“That’s really what it’s about,” he said. “The kids — and watching their faces.”
