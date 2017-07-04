Las Vegas Valley celebrates Fourth of July — PHOTOS

Before the temperature hit triple digits Tuesday morning, thousands had made their way to Summerlin. They were headed to the 23rd annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade — the largest in Southern Nevada.

A patriotic Santa Claus smiles out to the crowds during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A drum corp performs during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Servicemen drive by with an eagle float in the background during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Captain America waves to crowds during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Lara Francon, 4, watches the parade with her father Santi Francon during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Members of Palo Verde cross country cary a giant American Flag during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A tall patriotic woman waves to crowds during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Yesenia Woolard, right, takes a selfie with her mother Deyanira Reyna during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A young paradegoer waves to crowds as he marches in the parade route during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The 2017 Fourth of July parade gets underway in Summerlin on Tuesday morning. (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brooklynn Winslow, 8, shows off her sparkly American flag dress and torch while her mother Natalie Winslow smiles during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

An armed forces colorguard leads off the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Junior Miss Nevada Jenna Perry looks out to the crowds during the The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Antique cars cruise down Village Center Circle during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Members of the King Solomon Lodge #58 wave to the crowd during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A woman waves to crowds during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Patriotic paradegoers cheer for upcoming floats and hold a "Parade STOP here" sign during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Jason and Yvonne Fronczak watch the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Patriotic stilt walkers wave to crowds during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A young paradegoer adjusts his glasses during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A giant troll doll floats down Hills Center Drive during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The Desert Angels gospel choir performs during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Patriotic stormtroopers march in the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A Native American performing group performs a dance called the "Danza del Carrizo" during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Spectators look at a princess float as it moves down Village Center Circle during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A woman holds a patriotic pup during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A Mariachi Band promoting Rancho's Mexican Restaurant looks out at crowds during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A ghostbuster high-fives a young paradegoer during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Terry Warner, left, gets sprayed with silly string by Aaron Hirsbrunner, 11, during the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elli Fragoso, 9, gets her face painted during the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A tourist from Italy Luisa Magliola gets splashed with water to experience normal American traditions during the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Idella Dowdell, 5, jumps while Sarah Cutts gets splashed with water during the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shane Barrow, 9, gets sprayed with silly string during the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bryon Schroeder, left, and Keith Eland, cook hamburgers during the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snow cones and balloons are sold during the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rebekah Truman wipes off her face after the water war that is part of the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Seniors supporting the senior care drip with water in their decorated floated after making it through the water war part of the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water is sprayed during the water war part of the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water is sprayed during the water war part of the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water is sprayed during the water war part of the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amy Kowalski gets hits by a water toy during the water war part of the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water is sprayed during the water war part of the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amy Kowalski sprays her water toy before the water war part of the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People watch the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree parade in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People watch the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree parade in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Twins Lorelai, left, and Oliver Hudgins, 8, watch the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree parade in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People watch the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree parade in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officer Wheeler walks with his sons Aiden, 7, center, and Landon, 9, in the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree parade in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People watch the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree parade in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Flake family watches the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree parade in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya waves a flag during the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree parade in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree parade in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mike Edelstein, left, and Ayden Johnson, 2, watch the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree parade in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kids watch the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Parade in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kids watch the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Parade in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bailey Higgins, 8, and Gwen Davidson, 95, ride in a Model T during the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree parade in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David LeRoy with American Legion rides in the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City for the 20th time, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charlie Gillilan, left, and Reagan McGrath, 6, play before the beginning of the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree parade in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reagan McGrath, 6, play before the beginning of the 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree parade in Boulder City, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Ajak family in front of the landmark Las Vegas sign on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Spectators huddled under tents and umbrellas and sought shade. Some had set up their camp the night before, while others arrived almost two hours before the 9 a.m. parade.

This year, the council decided to provide four free shuttles from Downtown Summerlin, running every 30 minutes. By 8:30, there were over 100 people in line — way more than expected, according to Tom Warden, senior vice president of community and government relations for Summerlin.

Warden estimated the largest crowd yet, with about 40,000 attendees, 70 entries, 2,500 participants and 500 volunteers for the parade. There were 20 floats, over 25 inflatables and a tribute that included military service men and women.

“It’s really like a fine-tuned machine,” Warden said.

Ronald McDonald posed for selfies while walking on the parade route. Men wearing kilts played bagpipes. And Star Wars storm troopers marched through.

“Princess Leia! I love you!” yelled one girl from the crowd.

Next to her, parents fanned infants in their strollers and sprayed water on each other to keep cool. A young boy in a red and blue Mohawk walked by.

Toddlers fumbled with waving their small American flags while getting slathered with sunscreen by their parents.

Rachel Mulder, 29, carried at least 100 ice pops in a red cooler. She sold them all for $1 each. With her, her four boys: 1-year-old twins, a 5-year-old and a 3-year-0ld.

“All the money is going to them,” she said.

Mulder used to sell lemonade as a young girl on Fort Apache Road.

“Now, I’m bringing my kids out and teaching them to be entrepreneurs,” she said, smiling.

Underneath a tent, a group of family and friends gathered, watching the parade, as a character from the movie “Moana” came along on a float.

“Moana!” yelled 5-year-old Kaiden.

“Ghostbusters!” yelled 9-year-old Evan.

“Pikachu! Pikachu!” the group of four boys chanted.

“Sing it, boys, sing it!” said Kristi Bybee, mom of three.

When the Aladdin float made its way down the street, Bybee smiled.

“Look, the magic carpet,” Bybee said. “How stinkin’ cute are these?”

Bybee’s friend Rachel Casper arrived at 7:45 a.m. to set up for the parade. They planned to swim and barbecue later.

“The all-American dream,” Bybee said.

Warden said that when he heard little voices singing behind him as Moana came out, he knew the parade was a success.

“That’s really what it’s about,” he said. “The kids — and watching their faces.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

