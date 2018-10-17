Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas Valley Halloween parties, haunted houses, trick-or-treating

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2018 - 4:11 pm
 
Updated October 18, 2018 - 1:31 am

Bonnie Screams at Bonnie Springs Ranch

Open 7 p.m.-midnight Thu.-Sun. and on select dates through Oct. 31 at Bonnie Springs Ranch, 16395 Bonnie Springs Road, Blue Diamond.

Features a ghost town with haunted houses, haunted trails, a haunted train and more. Tickets for the attraction are $30; Zombie Paintball Express is $30. wickedhaunts.com daily starting 10/18

‘Dead City Vegas’ at Apocalypse Vegas

Open 7 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. and 7-10 p.m. Thu. and Sun. through Oct. 28 at Apocalypse Vegas, 4375 S. Valley View Blvd.

Guests can battle zombies as they are guided by special ops personnel through 13 haunted houses. Tickets are $29.99-$39.99. deadcityvegas.com

Family Trunk-or-Treat

Featuring trunk-or-treating for costumed kids at 7 p.m. Thu. at Lieburn Senior Center parking lot, 6230 Garwood Ave. The free event will also feature the “Beetlejuice” movie at 7:30 p.m. at Mirabelli Park, located west of the community center. 702-229-6359

Finding Coco at Discovery Children’s

The ongoing Dia de los Muertos celebration at Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place, continues through Nov. 2. For a full list of what activities are available on what days, go to discoverykidslv.org.

Freakling Bros.: ‘Trilogy of Terror’ at Grand Canyon Shopping Center

Open 7 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. and Oct. 31, and 7-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. at Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive.

Featuring Gates of Hell (no one younger than 17 admitted), $17; Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre, $15; $39 for all three attractions. freaklingbros.com

Fright Spike 4 at Gold Spike

A week’s worth of events are taking place at Gold Spike in downtown Las Vegas. Oct. 25-28, DJs will host parties, costume contests and nightly drinks specials including 2 for 1 specials and free drinks for ladies.

Open Halloween night, $7,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to costume winners including scariest costume and best costume.

Funset Kids Club at Galleria at Sunset

Open from 10-11 a.m. on October 20, Galleria will host a Halloween event in the Center Courtwith kid-friendly and educational activities, arts and crafts and giveaways to the November showing of “The Lion King” at The Smith Center. Entry is free.

HallOVeen and Vegas Fright Nights at Opportunity Village

Open 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sun. and on select dates through Oct. 31 at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd.

HallOVeen features the Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel, the Wacky Worm Ride, treat stations, entertainment and more. Tickets are $10-$12, ages 2 and younger are free. A passport with entry and unlimited rides is $19-$22. Vegas Fright Nights features the haunted attractions Nightmare Manor and Clown Invasion in 3-D. Open 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 5:30-9 p.m. Sun. and select dates through Oct. 31. Tickets are $15; $28 includes HallOVeen access. halloveen.com; vegasfrightnights.com daily starting 10/19

Halloween Carnival

For ages 11-years-old and younger, featuring trunk-or-treating, a costume contest, carnival games and more, 6-8:30 p.m. Thu. at East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., free. 702-229-1515

Halloween at Linq Promenade

Linq Promenade is celebrating five nights of Halloween, Oct. 27-31.

Locals are invited to “triq or treat” in the Linq Promenade, 2 – 6 p.m., Oct. 27-28. Balloon artists and magicians will be available.

The Monster’s Ball stage show will perform at the top of the hour 6 – 9 p.m., Oct. 27-31.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Oct. 27, a costume contest will award $15,000 in cash and prizes for best group and individual costumes. Registration opens at 6 p.m. and participants must be 21 to enter.

Halloween at the Plaza Hotel & Casino

Open at 7 p.m. Oct. 27, guests are invited to party under the dome with carnival food, a live DJ and monster wrestling by Lucha Libre Las Vegas. Specials include “Boozy Cider with Maker’s Mark Bourbon for $7 and $2 Pabst Blue Ribbon cans.

Halloweentown at Downtown Container Park

Open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont Street.

Kids in costume can enjoy the monthly Kids Camp event with witch hat ring toss, pumpkin balloon wall, balloon artist, face paint and custom painted pumpkins to take home. Tasty treats and beverages will be available. Tickets are $10.

Open 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on October 31, costumed children are invited to trick-or-treat for special gifts and candy around Container Park. It will be followed by a screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on the lawn.

Haunt the Wetlands at Wetlands Park

Open noon- 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, Wetlands Spectacular features crafts, storytelling, fortune-telling and a Haunted Maze. The event is free and no registration is necessary.

Creatures of the Night is open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and features tours of the Haunted Maze, a “Creatures of the Night Walk” and close encounters with creepy crawly animals. Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance.

Haunted Harvest at Springs Preserve

Open 5-9 p.m. Fri.-Sun. through Oct. 28 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

Features trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, entertainment a petting zoo, crafts and more. Admission is $8, ages 2 and younger are free. springspreserve.org

Las Vegas Haunts at Meadows Mall

Open 6:30 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. and 6:30-10 p.m. Thu. and Sun. through Oct. 31 at Meadows mall, 4300 Meadows Lane.

Featuring Hotel Fear and Asylum, $15-$20 per attraction or $25-$35 for both. lasvegashaunts.com

Monster Mash Swim Bash at Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool

Enjoy family-friendly fun including a Halloween movie in the pool starting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. Tickets are $5 for kids and $3 for adults when you pre-register. clarkcountynv.gov

Movie in the Park at Whitney Park

Watch “Nightmare Before Christmas” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at 5712 Missouri Ave, just west of Boulder Highway. The event is free. Children must be accompanied by parents and families are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ at The District

The District will host a movie night at 7:30 p.m. Sat. on the green behind Whole Foods, 2225 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, free admission. shopthedistrictgvr.com

Trunk-or-Treat

Featuring candy giveaways for kids in costume, a bounce house, games and more, at 6 p.m. Fri. at Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Drive, free admission. 702-229-2524 or 702-839-4908

Trunk-or-Treat and Movie in the Park

Featuring a kids’ costume parade, trunk-or-treating, entertainment, the movie “Hotel Transylvania 3” at dusk, vendors and more, at 5:30 p.m. Fri. at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way, free (food truck items available for purchase). 702-229-2524

Safe Halloween Event in North Las Vegas

The North Las Vegas Police Department is hosting its 18th annual Safe Halloween event. Open 5 – 7 p.m. at the Home Depot parking lot at 1275 W Craig Road, there will be live entertainment, vendor booths and trick-or-treatingThe event is free.

Spooky Slime workshop at Fergusons

Market in the Alley returns to Fergusons Downtown, 1031 Fremont St., this Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. This month’s event will feature yoga and a spooky slime workshop for the kids, every hour on the hour. fergusonsdowntown.com

‘Squeeze the Day’ at Shark Reef Aquarium

Families can wear Halloween costumes, dance with Seymore Good, Tree Top’s mascot, take photos and try free samples of Tree Top, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. at Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is included with Shark Reef admission. sharkreef.com

Trunk-or-Treat at Veterans Memorial Community Center

Featuring a costume parade, trunk-or-treating, entertainment, a car show, vendors and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. at Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive, free. 702-229-6405

Zombie Walk at Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

To benefit Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, the eighth annual fundraiser will feature live music, prizes, cocktail specials, a walk and after-party, 7 p.m. Sat. at Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way, Boulder City, $5 donation to participate in the walk and party. boulderdambrewing.com

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Entertainment
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like