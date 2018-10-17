Las Vegas Valley Halloween parties, haunted houses, trick-or-treating

Discover Halloween parties, trick-or-treat events and haunted houses in Las Vegas and Henderson.

Opportunity Village's Magical Forest is decorated with various Halloween themed items and lights for their HallOVeen event in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bonnie Screams at Bonnie Springs Ranch

Open 7 p.m.-midnight Thu.-Sun. and on select dates through Oct. 31 at Bonnie Springs Ranch, 16395 Bonnie Springs Road, Blue Diamond.

Features a ghost town with haunted houses, haunted trails, a haunted train and more. Tickets for the attraction are $30; Zombie Paintball Express is $30. wickedhaunts.com daily starting 10/18

‘Dead City Vegas’ at Apocalypse Vegas

Open 7 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. and 7-10 p.m. Thu. and Sun. through Oct. 28 at Apocalypse Vegas, 4375 S. Valley View Blvd.

Guests can battle zombies as they are guided by special ops personnel through 13 haunted houses. Tickets are $29.99-$39.99. deadcityvegas.com

Family Trunk-or-Treat

Featuring trunk-or-treating for costumed kids at 7 p.m. Thu. at Lieburn Senior Center parking lot, 6230 Garwood Ave. The free event will also feature the “Beetlejuice” movie at 7:30 p.m. at Mirabelli Park, located west of the community center. 702-229-6359

Finding Coco at Discovery Children’s

The ongoing Dia de los Muertos celebration at Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place, continues through Nov. 2. For a full list of what activities are available on what days, go to discoverykidslv.org.

Freakling Bros.: ‘Trilogy of Terror’ at Grand Canyon Shopping Center

Open 7 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. and Oct. 31, and 7-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. at Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive.

Featuring Gates of Hell (no one younger than 17 admitted), $17; Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre, $15; $39 for all three attractions. freaklingbros.com

Fright Spike 4 at Gold Spike

A week’s worth of events are taking place at Gold Spike in downtown Las Vegas. Oct. 25-28, DJs will host parties, costume contests and nightly drinks specials including 2 for 1 specials and free drinks for ladies.

Open Halloween night, $7,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to costume winners including scariest costume and best costume.

Funset Kids Club at Galleria at Sunset

Open from 10-11 a.m. on October 20, Galleria will host a Halloween event in the Center Courtwith kid-friendly and educational activities, arts and crafts and giveaways to the November showing of “The Lion King” at The Smith Center. Entry is free.

HallOVeen and Vegas Fright Nights at Opportunity Village

Open 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sun. and on select dates through Oct. 31 at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd.

HallOVeen features the Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel, the Wacky Worm Ride, treat stations, entertainment and more. Tickets are $10-$12, ages 2 and younger are free. A passport with entry and unlimited rides is $19-$22. Vegas Fright Nights features the haunted attractions Nightmare Manor and Clown Invasion in 3-D. Open 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 5:30-9 p.m. Sun. and select dates through Oct. 31. Tickets are $15; $28 includes HallOVeen access. halloveen.com; vegasfrightnights.com daily starting 10/19

Halloween Carnival

For ages 11-years-old and younger, featuring trunk-or-treating, a costume contest, carnival games and more, 6-8:30 p.m. Thu. at East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., free. 702-229-1515

Halloween at Linq Promenade

Linq Promenade is celebrating five nights of Halloween, Oct. 27-31.

Locals are invited to “triq or treat” in the Linq Promenade, 2 – 6 p.m., Oct. 27-28. Balloon artists and magicians will be available.

The Monster’s Ball stage show will perform at the top of the hour 6 – 9 p.m., Oct. 27-31.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Oct. 27, a costume contest will award $15,000 in cash and prizes for best group and individual costumes. Registration opens at 6 p.m. and participants must be 21 to enter.

Halloween at the Plaza Hotel & Casino

Open at 7 p.m. Oct. 27, guests are invited to party under the dome with carnival food, a live DJ and monster wrestling by Lucha Libre Las Vegas. Specials include “Boozy Cider with Maker’s Mark Bourbon for $7 and $2 Pabst Blue Ribbon cans.

Halloweentown at Downtown Container Park

Open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont Street.

Kids in costume can enjoy the monthly Kids Camp event with witch hat ring toss, pumpkin balloon wall, balloon artist, face paint and custom painted pumpkins to take home. Tasty treats and beverages will be available. Tickets are $10.

Open 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on October 31, costumed children are invited to trick-or-treat for special gifts and candy around Container Park. It will be followed by a screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on the lawn.

Haunt the Wetlands at Wetlands Park

Open noon- 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, Wetlands Spectacular features crafts, storytelling, fortune-telling and a Haunted Maze. The event is free and no registration is necessary.

Creatures of the Night is open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and features tours of the Haunted Maze, a “Creatures of the Night Walk” and close encounters with creepy crawly animals. Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance.

Haunted Harvest at Springs Preserve

Open 5-9 p.m. Fri.-Sun. through Oct. 28 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

Features trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, entertainment a petting zoo, crafts and more. Admission is $8, ages 2 and younger are free. springspreserve.org

Las Vegas Haunts at Meadows Mall

Open 6:30 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. and 6:30-10 p.m. Thu. and Sun. through Oct. 31 at Meadows mall, 4300 Meadows Lane.

Featuring Hotel Fear and Asylum, $15-$20 per attraction or $25-$35 for both. lasvegashaunts.com

Monster Mash Swim Bash at Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool

Enjoy family-friendly fun including a Halloween movie in the pool starting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. Tickets are $5 for kids and $3 for adults when you pre-register. clarkcountynv.gov

Movie in the Park at Whitney Park

Watch “Nightmare Before Christmas” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at 5712 Missouri Ave, just west of Boulder Highway. The event is free. Children must be accompanied by parents and families are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ at The District

The District will host a movie night at 7:30 p.m. Sat. on the green behind Whole Foods, 2225 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, free admission. shopthedistrictgvr.com

Trunk-or-Treat

Featuring candy giveaways for kids in costume, a bounce house, games and more, at 6 p.m. Fri. at Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Drive, free admission. 702-229-2524 or 702-839-4908

Trunk-or-Treat and Movie in the Park

Featuring a kids’ costume parade, trunk-or-treating, entertainment, the movie “Hotel Transylvania 3” at dusk, vendors and more, at 5:30 p.m. Fri. at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way, free (food truck items available for purchase). 702-229-2524

Safe Halloween Event in North Las Vegas

The North Las Vegas Police Department is hosting its 18th annual Safe Halloween event. Open 5 – 7 p.m. at the Home Depot parking lot at 1275 W Craig Road, there will be live entertainment, vendor booths and trick-or-treatingThe event is free.

Spooky Slime workshop at Fergusons

Market in the Alley returns to Fergusons Downtown, 1031 Fremont St., this Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. This month’s event will feature yoga and a spooky slime workshop for the kids, every hour on the hour. fergusonsdowntown.com

‘Squeeze the Day’ at Shark Reef Aquarium

Families can wear Halloween costumes, dance with Seymore Good, Tree Top’s mascot, take photos and try free samples of Tree Top, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. at Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is included with Shark Reef admission. sharkreef.com

Trunk-or-Treat at Veterans Memorial Community Center

Featuring a costume parade, trunk-or-treating, entertainment, a car show, vendors and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. at Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive, free. 702-229-6405

Zombie Walk at Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

To benefit Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, the eighth annual fundraiser will feature live music, prizes, cocktail specials, a walk and after-party, 7 p.m. Sat. at Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way, Boulder City, $5 donation to participate in the walk and party. boulderdambrewing.com