Las Vegas Valley Halloween parties, haunts, trick-or-treating

Friday Events

Bass Pro Shops

Featuring free crafts and games and a free photo with Peanuts characters for kids daily through Halloween at 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Hours are 5-7 p.m. Fri., Mon.-Tue., noon-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 4-8 p.m. Wed. The Halloween costume parade will start at 4 p.m. Sat. and 6 p.m. Wed. Trick-or-treating will start at 3 p.m. Sat. and 5 p.m. Wed. basspro.com/halloween

The Beer Witch Project

For ages 21 and older, featuring five spooky and intricately designed beer stations on the fourth floor of Topgolf Las Vegas, 4627 Koval Lane. Guests can visit “The Hospital From Hell,” “The Coven,” “Zombie Quarantine,” “The Infestation” and “The Freak Show” 7-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. A costume contest will start at 9 p.m. Sat. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 day of event. topgolf.com/lasvegas

Boo Bash

Life Time Athletic in Green Valley hosts a party for ages 4 to 12 with games, crafts, a costume contest, pizza and more, 5-9 p.m. Fri. at 121 Carnegie St., Henderson, $35 for nonmembers ($30 for members). 702-802-7300

Boos & Booze Spooky Ball

For ages 21 and older, featuring a fortune-teller, DJ, Halloween-inspired cocktails, food stations, desserts and more, 7 p.m. Fri. at Andiron Steak & Sea, 1720 Festival Plaza Drive, $79. Costumes are strongly suggested. andironsteak.com

Haunt the Wetlands

For kids of all ages, featuring a haunted maze, crafts, stories and more, noon-3 p.m. Fri. at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane, free. The “Creatures of the Night” night walk will be 5-8 p.m., free. Reservation of tickets required. 702-455-7522; clarkcountynv.gov/parks/Pages/cc-wetlands-park-homepage.aspx

Kids Halloween Cruise

Featuring a 90-minute pirate-themed cruise, costume contest and prizes, at 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. at Lake Las Vegas. Admission is $25, ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. lakelasvegasevents.com

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

Featuring trick-or-treating 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri. at Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island. Tickets are $24-$34; ages 3 and younger are free; admission for locals is half price. A portion of proceeds will benefit CCSD’s STEM education initiatives. On Tuesday, as well as Nov. 6 and 13, locals with Nevada ID will receive free admission to the attraction ($8 service fee). Tickets may by bought in person or online using the code 1day. stationattraction.com

Saturday Events

Dia de los Muertos

Featuring trunk-or-treating, face painting, kids rides, a petting zoo, artwalk, entertainment, food trucks, bar specials and more, 4-11 p.m. Sat. at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. A farmers market will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. facebook.com/tivolivillagelv

Halloween at the Pool

Featuring games (inside the water and out), music and more, noon-5 p.m. Sat. at Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, $4. 702-229-6309

Halloween Carnival

Featuring carnival games, prizes and more, 3-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. at Seasons Grocery at MonteLago Village, 30 Strada di Villaggio, Henderson, free. lakelasvegasevents.com

Halloween Spooktacular

Featuring activities, refreshments and more, 10 a.m.-noon Sat. at Brightwood College, 3535 W. Sahara Ave., free admission. 702-368-2338; brightwood.edu/las-vegas-nv

Halloweentown

Downtown Container Park’s Kids Camp event will feature a monster mash bash with a witch hat ring toss, pumpkin balloon wall, face painting and more, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. at 707 Fremont St., $10. downtowncontainerpark.com

Mini Monsters

Life Time Athletic in Green Valley hosts a party for ages 1 to 5 with games, a costume contest, pizza and more, noon-2 p.m. Sat. at 121 Carnegie St., Henderson, $15 per child (children must by accompanied by an adult). 702-802-7300

Trunk or treat

For ages 12 and younger, featuring trunk-or-treating, a not-so-scary haunted house, crafts, games and more, 2-5 p.m. Sat. at Greater Las Vegas Academy, 6531 Annie Oakley Drive, Henderson, $5 per trick-or-treater. glvacademy.com

Sunday Events

Harvest Festival

Featuring carnival games, prizes, costume contest, trunk-or-treating, a chili cook-off and lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1515 W. Charleston Blvd., free. Fun and friendly costumes are encouraged. Lunch tickets are a $1 per person at the door. gracepclv.org; 702-384-4554

Pumpkin Paws

Featuring pet-friendly rides, photo opportunities, costume contests, Bark-Andre Furry and 51s mascot Cosmo and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun. at the Magical Forest at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and older. Pets are admitted free. pumpkinpawslv.com

Wednesday Events

Community Safe Night Halloween Carnival

Featuring trick-or-treating, games, jump houses, snacks, a petting zoo, climbing wall and more, 5-8:30 p.m. Wed. at Pearson Community Center Complex, 1625 W. Carey Ave., free. 702-229-6374 or 702-455-1220

Downtown Container Park

Trick-or-treating and a screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” 5-7 p.m. Wed. at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., free admission. downtowncontainerpark.com

Halloween Ghost Walk

Mix 94.1’s event will feature a costume contest, trick-or-treating and more, 5-8 p.m. Wed. on Main Street by the courtyard at The District, 2225 Village Walk Drive, Henderson. shopthedistrictgvr.com

Monster Bash Halloween

Family-friendly event featuring a costume contest, bring-your-own pumpkin decorating station, trick-or-treating throughout the mall and more, 6-8 p.m. Wed. at Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, free. galleriaatsunset.com

Town Scary

Featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest for ages 10 and younger, activities and more, 4-7 p.m. Wed. at Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, free. mytownsquarelasvegas.com

Treat Street

Featuring trick-or-treating, the Teal Pumpkin Project for trick-or-treaters with food allergies, a “Howl-O-Ween” dog costume contest to benefit the Animal Foundation, a screening of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and more, 5-7 p.m. Wed. at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, free. Entry for the dog contest is $10-$20. downtownsummerlin.com

Trick-or-treat event

Featuring trick-or-treating for children 3-6 p.m. Wed. at all tenants at Pawn Plaza, 725 Las Vegas Blvd. South. For details, visit pawnplaza.com. facebook.com/pawnplaza

Ward 6 Safe Halloween

Featuring trunk-or-treating by flashlight, games, costume parade, hayrides, DJ, vendors and more, 6-8 p.m. Wed. at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road, free. 702-229-8100

Ongoing Attractions

Bonnie Screams

Open 7 p.m.-midnight daily through Halloween at Bonnie Springs Ranch, 16395 Bonnie Springs Road, Blue Diamond. Features a ghost town with haunted houses, haunted trails, a haunted train and more. Tickets for the attraction are $30; Zombie Paintball Express is $30. wickedhaunts.com

‘Dead City Vegas’

Open 7 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. and 7-10 p.m. Sun. at Apocalypse Vegas, 4375 S. Valley View Blvd. Battle zombies while being guided by special ops personnel through 13 haunted houses. Tickets are $29.99-$39.99. deadcityvegas.com

Freakling Bros.: ‘Trilogy of Terror’

Open 7 p.m.-midnight daily through Halloween at Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive. Featuring “Gates of Hell” (no one younger than 17 admitted), $17; “Coven of 13” and “Castle Vampyre,” $15; $39 for all three attractions. freaklingbros.com

Fremont Street Experience

“Rock of Horror” features Halloween haunts, roaming entertainers, live music, flash mobs, the production show “Wicked Dreams” and more daily through Halloween in downtown Las Vegas. Here Come the Mummies will perform at 9 p.m. Sat. on the 3rd Street Stage, and a costume contest will be Halloween night. For a schedule, visit vegasexperience.com.

HallOVeen and Vegas Fright Nights

Open 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Halloween, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sun.-Tue. at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. HallOVeen features the Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel, the Wacky Worm Ride, treat stations, entertainment and more. Tickets are $10-$12, ages 2 and younger are free. A passport with entry and unlimited rides is $19-$22. Vegas Fright Nights features the haunted attractions Nightmare Manor and Clown Invasion in 3-D. Open 5:30-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Halloween and 5:30-10 p.m. Sun.-Tue. Tickets are $15; $28 includes HallOVeen access. halloveen.com; vegasfrightnights.com

Hallow-Reef

Open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. at Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay. For Community Day on Friday, costumed kids 12 and younger receive sweet treats and free admission, and ages 17 and older (or 16 with parental consent) will receive free admission and parking for blood donations to the United Blood Services booth on-site Fri. On Saturday and Sunday, ages 12 and younger in costume will receive $7 admission and enter contests for best animal costume and best overall costume for the chance to win a complimentary birthday party package. General admission $19-$25; $17-$22 for Nevada residents; ages 3 and younger are free. sharkreef.com

Halloween Town

Featuring rides, games, a pumpkin patch, activities and more, 4-9:30 p.m. Fri., Mon.-Wed. and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. At 510 S. Rampart Blvd., 7455 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 9748 Las Vegas Blvd. South, free admission. All-day ride wristband is $20. Tickets are $1 each (2-5 tickets per ride and game), $20 for family pack of 25 tickets. lvpumpkinpatch.com

Haunted Harvest

Open 5-9 p.m. Fri.-Sun. at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Features trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, entertainment a petting zoo, crafts and more. Admission is $8, ages 2 and younger are free. springspreserve.org

Las Vegas Haunts

Open 6:30 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. and Halloween, 6:30-10 p.m. Sun. and 6:30-11 p.m. Tue. at Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane. Featuring Hotel Fear and Asylum, $15-$20 per attraction or $25-$35 for both. lasvegashaunts.com

Operation Halloween

The family-friendly indoor experience features five themed rooms with hands-on activities, including games and pumpkin decorating, daily through Halloween on the second floor at Tivoli Village, 420 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite. 220. Tickets are $32-$42 Friday and $37-$47 Saturday through Halloween. Times vary. operationhalloween.com

Sin City Halloween

A Sin City Halloween Welcome Party at 10 p.m. Fri. at Tumeric Flavors of India Nightclub, 700 E. Fremont St., free. On Sat., the 5K run to benefit Miracle League Las Vegas starts at 6 p.m. The parade begins at 8:30 p.m. and travels along Fremont Street from Maryland Parkway to Seventh Street. The scary car show and block party follows the parade 9 p.m.-midnight on Fremont Street between Sixth and Ninth streets. For a schedule of events, visit sincityhalloween.com.

Triq or Treat at The Linq

Featuring trick-or-treating for kids, balloon artists and magicians, 2-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. at The Linq Promenade. Burlesque comedian Nancy Ryan will emcee the costume contest with cash and prizes at 9 p.m. Sat. (registration will start at 6 p.m.). Street buskers will entertain 8:15-10:30 p.m. and the “Monster’s Ball” stage show will be presented every hour on the hour 4-7 p.m. Sat.-Wed. caesars.com/linq/promenade/things-to-do

Escaped Vegas at Bally’s

Zoe, the horror-based escape room by Escaped Vegas, opens Saturday at Bally’s Las Vegas. Players enter the game and solve mysteries to progress through a series of haunted rooms to free the trapped spirit of Zoe. Hours will be 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Thu.-Sun. and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Wed. Tickets are $45 before 8 p.m. and $55 after 8 p.m. Ages 13 and older will be permitted until 8 p.m. After 8 p.m., guests must be ages 16 and older. ticketmaster.com

Halloween Parties

Adult Halloween Cruise

The Shipwrecked Haunted Costume Party, featuring a costume contest and prizes, music, appetizers, drink specials and more, at 8 p.m. Wed. aboard the La Contessa Yacht at Lake Las Vegas, $50 per person. lakelasvegasevents.com

Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

Halloween party will feature beats by DJ Antix, cocktail specials and contests for best costume, best couple and most risque costume, drawing and prizes, at 8 p.m. Sat. at 453 Nevada Highway, Boulder City. boulderdambrewing.com

Carnaval Court

Featuring sexiest and most creative Halloween costume contests, entertainment and more, Sat. and Wed. at Harrah’s Las Vegas. caesars.com/harrahs-las-vegas

Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop

Featuring a Halloween celebration with DJs on Fri. and Sat. and DJ Paul spinning on Halloween night. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30. chateaunights.com

Corduroy

“Party Like a Dead Rockstar” with sounds by DJ Exodus and a costume contest with $500 in cash and prizes on Wed. at 515 E. Fremont St. facebook.com/corduroydtlv

Drai’s Nightclub

Drai’s “Return of the Nightlife Avengers” weekend features Pauly D on Fri., Lil Wayne on Sat. and Fabolous on Sun. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Ticket prices vary. draisgroup.com

Fetish and Fantasy Ball

The annual event will be 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Sat. in The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $81.65 for general admission, $275 or $350 for VIP and $51.38 for admission after 1 a.m. halloweenball.com

Foxtail Nightclub

The “Thriller — Everything ’80s Annual Halloween Party” with DJ Sean Essex and a performance by Michael Jackson tribute artist Santana Jackson at SLS Las Vegas. Doors open at 9 p.m. Fri. with open well bar until 10 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and VIP table reservations are available. slslasvegas.com

Gilley’s

Featuring costume contests and cash prizes, drink specials, music by Scotty Alexander, at 9 p.m. Wed. at Gilley’s Saloon at Treasure Island. gilleyslasvegas.com

Gold Spike’s “Fright Spike”

“Carousel of Horror” with DJ Exodus and Super Lemon on Fri. “Downtown Asylum” on Sat. with sexiest female costume contest and more than $3,000 in cash and prizes with music by PDot and Bass Ventura starting at 10:30 p.m. DJ Teenwolf’s annual Zombie Rave with drink specials 10 p.m.-midnight Sun. and a dance contest for $1,000 in cash and prizes starting at 1 a.m. “Fright Spike IV” on Wed. with DJs Teenwolf and Freddy B, costume contests for scariest, best costume, best couple and sexiest female for $7,000 cash and prizes. Located at 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. goldspike.com

Hakkasan Nightclub

The Halloween lineup features Nghtmre on Fri., Kaskade on Sat. and Borgore on Sun. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at MGM Grand. Ticket prices vary. hakkasanlv.com

Hyde Bellagio

Featuring the “Day of the Dead Party” with sounds by Konflikt and D-Miles on Tuesday and a Halloween party with beats by DJ Ikon and Sincere on Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. hydebellagio.com

Inspire

Featuring DJs Jenna and Dilemma on Fri. DJs Dilemma and Abysent Mynded on Sat. with a best male and best female costume contest for $1,000 in cash and prizes. DJ Mike Fusion on Sun. with $20 open bar 10 p.m.-midnight. DJs Dilemma and Abysent Mynded on Halloween with sexiest female costume contest for $1,000 in cash and prizes at 107 Las Vegas Blvd. South. inspirelasvegas.com

Intrigue Nightclub

Marshmello takes over Halloween night. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for women and $45 for men. intriguevegas.com

Jewel Nightclub

Featuring DJ Drama on Fri., Steve Aoki on Sat. and Blackbear on Mon. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. jewelnightclub.com

Light Nightclub

Hip-hop star and actor Ludacris starts “The Twilight Zone” party on Friday, followed by Rick Ross on Saturday and Sheck Wes on Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men on both nights. thelightvegas.com

Marquee Nightclub

Marquee’s Halloween weekend features sounds by DJ Vice on Fri., Alan Walker on Sat. and Chuckie on Sun. with a $10,000 Halloween costume contest at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. marqueelasvegas.com

The Mint Tavern

Swing Dance Vegas will host its annual Halloween Costume Ball with sexiest, scariest and most creative costume contests for cash prizes, Spookeasy-style cocktails and more, at 8 p.m. Fri. at 332 W. Sahara Ave. themintlv.com

Omnia Nightclub

Featuring Martin Garrix on Fri., Zedd on Sat. and Tue. and Steve Aoki on Wed. Heart of Omnia will host the “Wild at Heart” event Tue. with a $5,000 costume contest. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Ticket prices vary. omnianightclub.com

1 Oak Nightclub

Featuring DJ Karma on Fri., DJ Shortkutz on Sat. and a performance by Lil Uzi Vert on Wed. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. 1oaklasvegas.com

Plaza

Halloween Under the Dome will feature a DJ, carnival food including caramel apples, hot dogs and nachos, drink specials and monster wrestling by Luche Libre Las Vegas, 7-11 p.m. Sat. Admission is free for the ages 21 and older event.

plazahotelcasino.com

Red Taverns

Featuring live music, food and drink specials, costume contests for cash prizes and more, at 7 p.m. Sat. at the following lcoations: Distill Summerlin, 10820 W. Charleston Blvd; Distill Southern Highlands, 4830 W. Pyle Ave.; Distill Centennial Hills, 6430 N. Durango Drive; Remedy’s St. Rose, 3265 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson; Remedy’s Conestoga, 530 Conestoga Way, Henderson. remedystavern.com; distillbar.com

Rockhouse Bar

The “Monster’s Ball” party features scariest and most seductive costume contests for cash prizes at 9 p.m. Sat. in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. therockhousebar.com

Stoney’s Rockin Country

The Halloween Party features a $5,000 costume contest at 10 p.m. Sat. at Town Square, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $5. stoneysrockincountry.com

Tao Nightclub

Featuring DJ Ikon on Fri. and Eric DLux on Sat. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $15 for women and $20 for men. taolasvegas.com

VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub

Day of the Dead-themed party with drink specials, costume contests and more, starting at 8 p.m. Sat. and Wed. at Rio. Admission prices vary. caesars.com/rio-las-vegas

XS Nightclub

Paradise Las Vegas Halloween with DJs Jamie Jones, the Martinez Brothers, Lee Burridge and Serge Devant on Wed. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men. xslasvegas.com