Las Vegas Valley homeless population jumps from 2022
The census identified 6,556 individuals experiencing homelessness on the night of the annual count, which took place in January.
The January 2023 count of homeless people in the Las Vegas Valley showed a 14 percent increase over the 2022 count.
There were 6,556 people counted in the one-night undertaking compared with 5,645 in 2022, according to figures released Thursday by the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care and Clark County.
“The release of the Homeless Census Count underscores the ongoing need in our region to address and manage homelessness,” said Abigail Frierson, deputy county manager. “While these numbers capture a moment in time, they reinforce what our social service teams and community partners are dealing with each day as they interface with those who are unhoused and work to connect them with temporary shelter, wraparound services, and eventually permanent shelter. Clark County has served thousands of people who have experienced homelessness over the past few challenging years, and we will continue to foster innovative solutions to best serve our vulnerable populations.”
Of the total count, 40 percent (2,654) were found to be sheltered, underscoring the importance of stable shelter solutions. Meanwhile, 60 percent (3,912) were unsheltered.
