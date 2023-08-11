Las Vegas Valley homeless population jumps from 2022

The census identified 6,556 individuals experiencing homelessness on the night of the annual count, which took place in January.

A homeless individual takes a nap below the Flamingo Road overpass in May 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers install a gate at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Foremaster Lane near the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in October 2019 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The January 2023 count of homeless people in the Las Vegas Valley showed a 14 percent increase over the 2022 count.

There were 6,556 people counted in the one-night undertaking compared with 5,645 in 2022, according to figures released Thursday by the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care and Clark County.

“The release of the Homeless Census Count underscores the ongoing need in our region to address and manage homelessness,” said Abigail Frierson, deputy county manager. “While these numbers capture a moment in time, they reinforce what our social service teams and community partners are dealing with each day as they interface with those who are unhoused and work to connect them with temporary shelter, wraparound services, and eventually permanent shelter. Clark County has served thousands of people who have experienced homelessness over the past few challenging years, and we will continue to foster innovative solutions to best serve our vulnerable populations.”

The census identified 6,556 individuals experiencing homelessness on the night of the annual count, which took place in January.

Of the total count, 40 percent (2,654) were found to be sheltered, underscoring the importance of stable shelter solutions. Meanwhile, 60 percent (3,912) were unsheltered.

