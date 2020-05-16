Las Vegas Valley libraries to offer curbside pickup starting Saturday

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District will launch the offering at 16 library branches. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, library patrons can pick up materials they’ve requested.

The Summerlin library in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Starting at 10 a.m., library patrons can pick up materials they’ve requested, the library district said in a Friday statement.

The library system closed its branches in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It announced later that month it would allow residents to sign up for digital library cards.

Library branches participating in curbside pickup are: Centennial Hills Library, Clark County Library, East Last Vegas Library (drive-thru window only), Enterprise Library, Rainbow Library, Sahara West Library, Spring Valley Library, Summerlin Library, Sunrise Library, West Charleston Library, West Las Vegas Library, Whitney Library, Windmill Library, Laughlin Library, Mesquite Library and Moapa Valley Library.

To reserve items, library cardholders can visit LVCCLD.org or call a library branch beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Once patrons select items to check out, they’ll be given a date and time to come to the library to pick them up. Pickups may be scheduled up to five days in advance.

Customers can arrive on foot, via bicycle or motorized vehicle as long as they follow curbside pickup rules, according to the library district. “Items will be transferred to the library customer without contact. Library employees will wear gloves, protective vests, and face masks.”

Ron Heezen, executive director of the Library District, said in a Friday statement that curbside pickup is especially important for parents to help children avoid a “summer slide” in learning.

“Curbside service could also be helpful for any adults who may have lost their jobs and are looking for books on résumé writing and job skills,” he said. “We want Southern Nevadans to know that we are here for you. Our mission is to serve our diverse communities across the valley, especially during difficult times such as these.”

Library materials can only be returned through outside book drops, which will also reopen Saturday. All late fees have been suspended until branches are able to reopen.

The library district also has free virtual programming — including storytimes and classes — at YouTube.com/TheLibraryDistrict.

For more information, visit LVCCLD.org/curbside.

