Las Vegas Valley residents take part in NO H8 photo shoot

Hundreds of Las Vegas Valley residents attended a NO H8 campaign photo shoot Saturday at The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada.

Sisters Cydney Christensen, left, and J'Aime MacPherson, right, hold Cydney's daughter Elanor for the NO H8 campaign photoshoot at The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Kevin Swiszcz, volunteer, applies a temporary NO H8 tattoo to the cheek of Tiffany Henderson for the NO H8 campaign photoshoot at The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Adam Bouska, co-founder and photographer of the NO H8 campaign, sets up for the photoshoot at The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Jenny Scarale, left, mother, Isabella Scarale, middle, daughter, and Jason Scarale, right, father, participate in the NO H8 campaign photoshoot at The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Jason Scarale participates in the NO H8 campaign photoshoot at The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Isabella Scarale participates in the NO H8 campaign photoshoot at The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Jenny Scarale participates in the NO H8 campaign photoshoot at The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Geysy Fernandez has duct tape place over her mouth for the NO H8 campaign photoshoot at The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Geysy Fernandez participates in the NO H8 campaign photoshoot at The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Geysy Fernandez, left, and her brother Kaylee Fernandez, right, pose for the NO H8 campaign photoshoot at The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Kevin Swiszcz, left, volunteer, applies a temporary NO H8 tattoo on the face of Kristyn Suarez at The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Kevin Swiszcz, left, volunteer, applies a temporary NO H8 tattoo to the stomach of 28-week pregnant Kristyn Suarez, right, at The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Founders Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley started the campaign as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage in 2008. It features posed photographs of subjects wearing tape over their mouths and “NOH8” logos on their cheeks.

According to Bouska, the NOH8 campaign has featured more than 56,000 photos across 23 countries. The purpose of the campaign has evolved to represent equal treatment for everyone.

Bouska takes all of the NOH8 portraits on behalf of the NOH8 Campaign or including the official NOH8 logo, according to the campaign’s website.