Las Vegas Valley volunteers going to Texas to assist in flood recovery

Red Cross disaster relief teams from across the nation are mobilizing to support evacuees in Texas, the most recent state slammed by storms this past week.

Tim McCanon sits on the road with his dogs after being rescued by the Community Fire Department during severe flooding on Friday, May 3, 2024, in New Caney, Texas. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A veteran team of three American Red Cross volunteers from Southern Nevada has deployed to Texas to assist in flood recovery.

Three trained disaster volunteers arrived in Texas for a 14-day deployment, offering sheltering assistance to those affected by the widespread flooding in the region.

The veteran team of Southern Nevada volunteers includes Tammy Brandl from Pahrump, who has been deployed 24 times with the Red Cross, Emma Empey from Las Vegas with 17 deployments and Marcia Frank from Las Vegas with five deployments. The team is completed by Kirsti Dunn from Ogden, Utah.

Red Cross disaster relief teams from across the nation are mobilizing to support evacuees in Texas, the most recent state slammed by storms this past week.

As flooding escalates in Texas following severe storms and heavy rainfall, sweeping away vehicles and damaging homes, evacuation orders have been issued across Southeast Texas, including Houston and surrounding areas.

“Our Southern Nevada Red Cross volunteers are in Texas to aid those severely impacted by the floods,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “Their unwavering commitment to assisting others, not just locally but nationwide, is truly commendable. We take pride in our team’s readiness to lend a helping hand in times of need.”

The volunteers are stationed in Livingston, Texas, to provide sheltering assistance. Their deployment was crucial due to their capacity to manage a shelter accommodating up to 100 people. With more than 1,000 households evacuated in Polk County, where Livingston serves as the county seat, the Red Cross is operating shelters to ensure everyone has a safe place to stay and access to meals, power and other essentials. Additionally, the Red Cross has set up shelters in five other Texas counties.