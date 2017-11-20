ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas vigil remembers transgender community — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2017 - 12:04 am
 

The Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil was held at the Metropolitan Community Church in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The vigil aimed to raise awareness about acts of violence against the transgender community.

