Las Vegas vigil to remember Black trans women who have died

A candlelight vigil is expected Thursday night to honor Black trans women who have lost their lives.

Members of the LGBTQ community and allies are expected to gather at 7:30 p.m. outside the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada on Maryland Parkway in solidarity with the loss of life to those in the Black and transgender communities, according to a Facebook post for the event led by trans activist Chrystal Mckinley.

McKinley read the names of Black trans women who have been killed this year while she spoke at a rally inspired by the Stonewall Riots on the 51st anniversary of the raid.

“I want to spread awareness about trans women of color who come up from backgrounds where they don’t have much but they do their best to get by,” she said at the time. “Recently I’ve been informed of all the deaths that have happened in 2020, which is very heartbreaking because as everyone was fighting for Black lives, we stayed silent.”

