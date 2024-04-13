Las Vegas visitor may have spread measles at Strip locales

The out-of-state visitor was in the valley from April 1 to April 6. The health district does not have information about the person’s immunization status.

A person who visited Las Vegas during the first week of April may have exposed others to measles, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The person stayed at MGM Grand, but also visited several places in Henderson and Las Vegas, according to a snhd.org news release.

The out-of-state visitor was in the valley from April 1 to April 6. The health district does not have information about the person’s immunization status or current condition.

Health district officials are informing individuals and the public who were at the following MGM Grand locations that they may have been exposed to measles:

— Grand Wok Noodle Bar on April 1 at 5 p.m.

— International Smoke Restaurant on April 2 at 5 p.m.

— MGM Fitness Center on April 2 at 9 a.m.

— Ka Cirque de Soleil on April 2.

— The MGM food court on April 3.

— Harry Reid International Airport (Terminal 1) on April 6 arriving about 6 a.m. and departing about 9 a.m. from the A7 — A15 Gate area.

The individual also visited locations throughout Las Vegas and Henderson.

“It is important to note that measles virus can live for up to two hours in the air after a person who is infected leaves the area,” stated the news release.

Other factors to know:

— Measles symptoms can develop within seven to 21 days after exposure. People who may have been exposed should also contact their health care providers if they develop a rash with fever or other symptoms consistent with measles within 21 days after their visit to these locations. It is recommended that anyone with symptoms contact a health care provider’s office before entering a health care facility to allow the facility to make appropriate arrangements to ensure the illness is not spread.

— Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, with the distinctive rash usually appearing one to four days after the early symptoms.

— Measles can spread approximately four days before the rash appears and four days after.

— The measles vaccine is highly effective in preventing illness. For more information about the vaccine visit CDC/vaccine for measles. To make an appointment at a health district vaccine clinic, go here.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.