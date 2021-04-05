77°F
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas Walmart fire forces shoppers, workers to evacuate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2021 - 8:58 pm
 
The paper towel aisle of a central valley Walmart caught fire Sunday night, forcing shoppers and workers to evacuate, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Spokesman Tim Szymanski said some of the paper towel rolls at the Walmart, located at 4505 W. Charleston Blvd., caught fire around 7:48 p.m. The store’s fire sprinklers put out most of the flames.

One person reported minor injuries while they were evacuating the building, Szymanski said. An ambulance was requested for the injured person.

The fire was contained to the paper towel aisle, he said. The cause is under investigation and crews as of about 8:20 p.m. were working to clear smoke from the building.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

