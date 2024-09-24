Las Vegas Wash gets $20M boost for erosion control

‘City Council is where my heart is:’ Assemblywoman vying to replace Crear

Las Vegas’ unofficial urban river that replenishes upward of 200 million gallons of water in Lake Mead every day has received $20 million for erosion control.

The money comes from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Program, created by the 2020 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It will go to the Southern Nevada Water Authority to build an erosion control structure, or weir, located within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to a news release.

Reps. Susie Lee and Dina Titus, D-Nev., celebrated the funding in news releases on Tuesday. Both cast their votes to help the legislation pass.

“Nobody knows better than a Nevadan how important our water is, and today’s announcement is another huge win to protect both our local and regional water supply,” Lee said in a statement. “I’ll keep fighting to bring back federal dollars to strengthen southern Nevada’s water infrastructure.”

The wash is a key part of Southern Nevada’s commitment to recycling nearly every drop of water used indoors, including toilet water, and sending it back to Lake Mead.

Weirs and dense vegetation filter the water as it travels from reclamation facilities to the reservoir. Funds will go toward planting vegetation and removing invasive tamarisk trees.

“Today’s funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will ensure the Southern Nevada Water Authority has the ability to continue boosting water quality, and allow our region to maintain its leadership in water conservation,” Titus said in a statement.

