Las Vegas water district warns customers about impersonators

People impersonating Las Vegas Valley Water District employees are going door to door in one neighborhood, according to a customer warning.

After nearly 50 years in Las Vegas, restaurant expanding to downtown

A Las Vegas Valley Water District water patrol car on a Henderson street as part of a water waste enforcement effort on June 12, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Las Vegas Valley Water District is telling its customers to beware of people impersonating water district employees and asking to enter homes to test the water.

The neighborhood that the district believes the impersonators are targeting is near the intersection of Owens Avenue and D Street north of downtown Las Vegas.

They are telling customers that the district needs to test the water indoors and proceed to ask for residents to sign an agreement and present a credit card so that they can install a water filtration system.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District serves the city of Las Vegas, parts of unincorporated Clark County, and the communities of Blue Diamond, Coyote Springs, Jean, Kyle Canyon, Laughlin and Searchlight.

“All Valley residents should exercise caution if someone claims to be with a water company and asks permission to enter the home,” a news release stated.

Customers can easily identify water district employees by the blue-and-yellow logo on official vehicles or a badge that has a photo, company logo and employee number, according to the news release. They generally wear green or orange shirts or blue work shirts with a logo and name patch.

If customers are unsure if someone at their door is legitimate, the water district asks that they call 702-870-4194 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays or the water district emergency number outside of business hours at 702-258-3150.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.