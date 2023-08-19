76°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas weather agency loses radar as Hilary approaches

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2023 - 10:13 pm
 
Updated August 18, 2023 - 10:21 pm
A double rainbow is seen on Nevada Route 146 during rainfall on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las V ...
A double rainbow is seen on Nevada Route 146 during rainfall on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A major piece of equipment for Las Vegas forecasters — radar — appears to have become a victim to lightning just hours before perhaps the biggest storm in decades is expected to arrive.

The National Weather Service radar operates from a site near Nelson Peak about 15 miles south of Boulder City.

“It appears to have been hit by lightning,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said late Friday night. “Hopefully we will get technicians out there to check it tomorrow, but the road can be muddy and treacherous.”

Forecasters won’t be flying totally blind as radar installations at Edwards Air Force Base and in Cedar City, Utah, can be used as well as satellites. But, Varian admitted it will be sort of a handicap.

“But it will be super helpful for the members of the public to let us know what they observe,” Varian said.

Repairs will depend at least partially on the weather. Wind and rain from what is currently Category 4 Hurricane Hilary is due to arrive in Nevada starting Saturday through Monday. Hilary may be a tropical storm by the time it arrives in Southern California, an event that has not happened since 1939.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Once-in-a-lifetime: Hilary poses catastrophic threat, forecasters say
Once-in-a-lifetime: Hilary poses catastrophic threat, forecasters say
2
Famed 136-year-old NYC steakhouse to open on Strip
Famed 136-year-old NYC steakhouse to open on Strip
3
Judge refuses to release Las Vegas telemarketer arrested in fraud case
Judge refuses to release Las Vegas telemarketer arrested in fraud case
4
Henderson man’s headless body was found by his mother, police say
Henderson man’s headless body was found by his mother, police say
5
Garoppolo, Raiders receivers have big day against Rams
Garoppolo, Raiders receivers have big day against Rams
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Once-in-a-lifetime: Hilary poses catastrophic threat, forecasters say
Once-in-a-lifetime: Hilary poses catastrophic threat, forecasters say
Winds push fire into Nevada, but help from rain looks limited
Winds push fire into Nevada, but help from rain looks limited
Northern half of Las Vegas gets rain, but no more expected Thursday
Northern half of Las Vegas gets rain, but no more expected Thursday
Pacific storm may bring rain, highs in 80s to Las Vegas
Pacific storm may bring rain, highs in 80s to Las Vegas
Widespread Las Vegas rain, storms likely to continue into evening — PHOTOS
Widespread Las Vegas rain, storms likely to continue into evening — PHOTOS
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions