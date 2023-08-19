Las Vegas weather agency loses radar on eve of Hilary’s arrival

The National Weather Service radar operates from a site near Nelson Peak, about 15 miles south of Boulder City.

A double rainbow is seen on Nevada Route 146 during rainfall on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A major piece of equipment for Las Vegas forecasters — radar — appears to have become a victim to lightning just hours before perhaps the biggest storm in decades is expected to arrive.

The National Weather Service radar operates from a site near Nelson Peak about 15 miles south of Boulder City.

“It appears to have been hit by lightning,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said late Friday night. “Hopefully we will get technicians out there to check it tomorrow, but the road can be muddy and treacherous.”

Forecasters won’t be flying totally blind as radar installations at Edwards Air Force Base and in Cedar City, Utah, can be used as well as satellites. But Varian admitted it will be sort of a handicap.

“But it will be super helpful for the members of the public to let us know what they observe,” Varian said.

Repairs will depend at least partially on the weather. Wind and rain from what is currently Category 4 Hurricane Hilary is due to arrive in Nevada starting Saturday through Monday. Hilary may be a tropical storm by the time it arrives in Southern California, an event that has not happened since 1939.

