Las Vegas to welcome 2026 with fireworks show and more — LIVE BLOG

Check out our live blog below for coverage of New Year’s Eve celebrations from the Las Vegas Strip to Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas arrivals pose for their free picture at the pop-up photo booth at Harry Reid International Airport Wednesday afternoon Dec. 31, 2025. (Richard N. Velotta/Review-Journal) @RickVelotta

People walk throughout the streets on the Strip after they were closed off for New Year’s Eve celebrations on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve on the Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Fireworks are set up on the roof of Treasure Island Las Vegas ahead of New Year’s Eve Dec. 30, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

5:35 p.m.

‘Elvis never died’

As gamblers near the Harrah’s Piano Bar stared at slot machines, eyes glazed over, an Elvis impersonator was bringing the King of Rock and Roll back to life, singing “Burning Love,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and a heartfelt “Hallelujah.”

One onlooker, Jim Streitz of Anaheim, California, listened and joked that the performance showed Elvis never really died. He and his wife, Martina Streitz, said they’ll likely be asleep by midnight as they’ve seen Las Vegas’ fireworks show in years past.

“It’s beautiful. I mean, when the fireworks go off over the Strip, it’s very cool,” Jim Streitz said.

— Spencer Levering

5:15 p.m.

Notices and warnings

Traffic on Interstate 15 is moderate prior to the partial shutdown of Las Vegas Blvd. at 6 p.m.

Signs smatter the roadways with notices and warnings. Some casino signs read of prohibited items: backpacks, glass bottles and strollers. While overhangs read “see something, say something. Call 911.”

— Emerson Drewes

4:55 p.m.

Las Vegas’ Avengers

Andrea Lopez lit up with joy outside Harrah’s as she posed for a picture with an odd character crew: Captain America, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bluey and Stitch.

Lopez brought her family from Phoenix and, beverage in hand, said she was looking forward to drinking all night long while enjoying the night with her loved ones.

“We went to the Sphere to see Wizard of Oz which, by the way, was so freaking awesome,” Lopez said. “We’re definitely going to hang out tonight, go to the casino and have fun.”

Captain America, who refused to reveal his true identity, said the money he’s making tonight will help him and his wife raise the newborn child they’re expecting in 2026.

“I think this could be the busiest day of the year,” he said. “It’s the most fun.”

— Spencer Levering

4:35 p.m.

Roads beginning to close near Strip

Crews will soon begin closing roads in and around the Strip ahead of tonight’s New Year’s Eve festivities.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will start closing off Interstate 15 off-ramps to Las Vegas Boulevard at 5:30 p.m., including at Tropicana and Harmon avenues and Flamingo Road.

Surface streets leading to the Strip where it will closed to vehicle traffic will also be shut to traffic at 5:30 p.m. including Tropicana between I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard, Flamingo between Valley View and Las Vegas boulevards and Hotel Rio Drive at Dean Martin Drive.

Clark County crews will begin shutting down the Strip at 6:30 p.m., with the boulevard set to be completely closed to vehicle traffic between 8 p.m. Wednesday, to 2 a.m. Thursday, between Reno Avenue and Spring Mountain Road.

Those looking to get around the Strip on New Year’s Eve while it’s shut down can do so via the Las Vegas Monorail. The monorail is running nonstop until 2 a.m. Thursday. The cost of a single ride is $1 for locals and $6 for visitors.

The Regional Transportation Commission is also offering free bus rides across the Las Vegas Valley from 6 p.m. Wednesday, through 9 a.m. Thursday.

— Mick Akers

