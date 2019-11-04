Las Vegas welcomes veterans after Honor Flight trip to Washington

On Sunday, 41 veterans returned to Las Vegas after visiting national war memorials in Washington.

Frank Walls, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, greets supporters after visiting the veteran memorials in Washington D.C. through the Honor Flight Network at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

David Miller, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, greets supporters after visiting the veteran memorials in Washington D.C. through the Honor Flight Network at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Donald Van De Steeg, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, greets supporters after visiting the veteran memorials in Washington D.C. through the Honor Flight Network at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Patricia Whitlock, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, greets supporters after visiting the veteran memorials in Washington D.C. through the Honor Flight Network at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The veterans were on a trip sponsored by the Honor Flight Network, which flies veterans free of charge to visit the memorials to honor their service and give them closure.

The veterans served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, said Honor Flight Southern Nevada (HFSN).

Honor Flight departed Las Vegas on Friday for a three-day visit to see several of the war monuments and memorials in the Washington area.

Honor Flight, a nonprofit organization, incurs all costs of the veterans’ travel.