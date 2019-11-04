Las Vegas welcomes veterans after Honor Flight trip to Washington
On Sunday, 41 veterans returned to Las Vegas after visiting national war memorials in Washington.
The veterans were on a trip sponsored by the Honor Flight Network, which flies veterans free of charge to visit the memorials to honor their service and give them closure.
The veterans served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, said Honor Flight Southern Nevada (HFSN).
Honor Flight departed Las Vegas on Friday for a three-day visit to see several of the war monuments and memorials in the Washington area.
Honor Flight, a nonprofit organization, incurs all costs of the veterans’ travel.