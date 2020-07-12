Las Vegas wheelchair user hit, killed by allegedly impaired driver

The Las Vegas man was crossing South Decatur Boulevard, north of West Flamingo Road, in a motorized wheelchair when a 2007 Dodge 1500 struck him, police say.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 61-year-old man using a motorized wheelchair died after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

The Las Vegas man was crossing South Decatur Boulevard, north of West Flamingo Road, when a 2007 Dodge 1500 struck him and ejected him on the road about 10:11 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The vehicle was heading south on Decatur Boulevard.

The man was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit and later died, according to the release.

The Las Vegas driver showed signs of impairment and was booked for pending charges, according to the release.

The identity of the man who died was not released pending notification of his family. The crash is under investigation.

