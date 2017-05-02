Las Vegas woman, 60, dies after 21-year-old runs red light

University Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 60-year-old woman died Tuesday after another driver ran a red light, then slammed into the woman’s car in the south valley.

The crash happened about 1:50 p.m. on South Decatur Boulevard, just north of Harmon Avenue, police said.

The 60-year-old woman was headed east on University Avenue, passing through the Decatur intersection, when a 21-year-old woman driving south on Decatur failed to stop at a red light.

The 21-year-old woman’s SUV plowed into the 60-year-old woman’s car. The 60-year-old was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where she later died.

The 21-year-old suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The county coroner’s office will identify the woman who died once her family has been notified.

S Decatur Blvd & W University Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89103