Las Vegas woman, 67, dies after she was hit by car

She was hit by an SUV while she was walking across a marked intersection on Jones Boulevard near Carl Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 67-year-old Las Vegas woman has died eight days after she was struck by an SUV while walking across a marked intersection on Jones Boulevard near Carl Avenue.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the woman was hit by a 2019 Hyundai Kona driven by David Wieand, 47, of Las Vegas, at about 8:10 a.m. Oct. 5.

Wieand, who was heading north on Jones in the Kona, “failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian, which resulted in a collision,” a Metro statement said.

Wieand left the scene but then returned before officers arrived, Metro said.

He didn’t show any signs of being impaired, and he cooperated with investigators, police said.

The woman, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was taken to University Medical Center, where she was in critical condition.

On Sunday, police were notified by the Clark County coroner’s office that the woman had died Thursday.

The crash was still under investigation, police said.

