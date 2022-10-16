82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas woman, 67, dies after she was hit by car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2022 - 3:19 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 67-year-old Las Vegas woman has died eight days after she was struck by an SUV while walking across a marked intersection on Jones Boulevard near Carl Avenue.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the woman was hit by a 2019 Hyundai Kona driven by David Wieand, 47, of Las Vegas, at about 8:10 a.m. Oct. 5.

Wieand, who was heading north on Jones in the Kona, “failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian, which resulted in a collision,” a Metro statement said.

Wieand left the scene but then returned before officers arrived, Metro said.

He didn’t show any signs of being impaired, and he cooperated with investigators, police said.

The woman, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was taken to University Medical Center, where she was in critical condition.

On Sunday, police were notified by the Clark County coroner’s office that the woman had died Thursday.

The crash was still under investigation, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gordon: Time for honeymoon to end for Raiders’ McDaniels
Gordon: Time for honeymoon to end for Raiders’ McDaniels
2
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
3
Man fatally beaten at car show in downtown Las Vegas, report says
Man fatally beaten at car show in downtown Las Vegas, report says
4
CARTOONS: Biden put a target on their backs but don’t blame him for increased violence
CARTOONS: Biden put a target on their backs but don’t blame him for increased violence
5
$300K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$300K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST