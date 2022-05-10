73°F
Las Vegas woman dies after being hit by vehicle last week

May 10, 2022 - 4:34 pm
 
A Las Vegas woman died after being hit by a car last week in west Las Vegas, police said Tuesday.

At around 8:15 p.m. on May 2, Caitlin Finney, 34, was struck by a 2013 Dodge Charger on West Charleston Boulevard, east of Heavenly Hill Court, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Finney was walking across Charleston outside of a marked crosswalk and into the path of the Dodge as it traveled east. Finney was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition and on Tuesday the Clark County coroner’s office notified Las Vegas police that she had died, according to the release.

Police said the driver of the Dodge stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

