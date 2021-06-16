102°F
Las Vegas woman dies day after crashing car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2021 - 7:39 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A woman suspected of speeding through a stop sign and crashing into a parked car Wednesday in south Las Vegas has died, police announced Tuesday.

Lillian Edwards, 53, of Las Vegas died Thursday at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Investigators believe Edwards was speeding in a 2019 Dodge Charger when she drove through a stop sign at Bermuda Road and East Richmar Avenue, entered the Copper Creek Apartments parking lot and crashed into a parked car, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 2002 Hyundai Accent she is suspected of crashing into was unoccupied.

The coroner’s office ruled her death an accident.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

