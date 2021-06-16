Las Vegas woman dies day after crashing car

A woman suspected of speeding through a stop sign and crashing into a parked car Wednesday in south Las Vegas has died, police announced Tuesday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lillian Edwards, 53, of Las Vegas died Thursday at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Investigators believe Edwards was speeding in a 2019 Dodge Charger when she drove through a stop sign at Bermuda Road and East Richmar Avenue, entered the Copper Creek Apartments parking lot and crashed into a parked car, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 2002 Hyundai Accent she is suspected of crashing into was unoccupied.

The coroner’s office ruled her death an accident.

