Las Vegas woman dies in 215 Beltway crash, NHP says

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash Saturday night on the 215 Beltway near the Sahara Avenue exit.

The scene of a fatal crash on the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

All lanes were blocked after the crash, the Highway Patrol tweeted at about 11:41 p.m. Traffic was diverted onto Town Center Drive.

A vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder of the beltway.

The female driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to a hospital in critical condition and later died, according to Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk.

In a press release, NHP said the unnamed driver, a 46-year-old Las Vegas woman, was “unrestrained at the time of the crash.” NHP said it is unknown if impairment was a factor.

In the release, NHP said about 11 p.m. Saturday, “a white Mazda 3 was northbound on IR215 just south of Sahara. A unoccupied silver Pontiac Sunfire was disabled in the right shoulder just south of the IR215/Sahara NB off ramp. For unknown reasons, the driver and sole occupant of the Mazda failed to maintain her travel lane and struck the rear of the disabled vehicle. The female driver was transported to UMC and pronounced deceased a short time later.”

